Advertisement
AD

    Crucial Bullish Bitcoin Statement Issued by Trader Willy Woo

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Willy Woo expects Bitcoin to skyrocket 10x from now and be worth tens of trillions of USD, Here's when this may happen
    Wed, 26/06/2024 - 11:48
    Crucial Bullish Bitcoin Statement Issued by Trader Willy Woo
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Savvy cryptocurrency trader and entrepreneur Willy Woo has taken to the X social media platform (widely famous as Twitter in the not-so-distant past) to talk Bitcoin and reveal the rough date when he expects BTC to soar 10x from now.

    Willy Woo makes bullish Bitcoin statement

    Woo started his tweet, saying that the financial world has finally started to believe that Bitcoin is a “fast emerging asset class.” As this awareness has dawned on Wall Street now, Woo reminded the cryptocurrency community that asset classes are usually evaluated at tens of trillions of U.S. dollars.

    This means, Woo continues, that if BTC is believed to be that now, its price should skyrocket 10x from the current level. According to the same concept, Bitcoin is likely to rival the U.S. dollar in size and become a reserve asset.

    As to the question when this is likely to happen to Bitcoin, Willy Woo tweeted: “I'd say when we into the range of 25-40% world adoption.” That is, he added, in the 2030s.

    HOT Stories
    WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange Received Enormous $500,000 Donation From Bitcoin Whale
    Ripple CEO Takes Jab at Gensler Over "Slander"
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: Hang On Tight As Bitcoin Enters ‘Banana Zone’
    Metallica Falls Victim to Crypto Scam

    Related
    Wed, 06/26/2024 - 08:50
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: Hang On Tight As Bitcoin Enters ‘Banana Zone’
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    "Bitcoin hits 'Banana Zone'": Robert Kiyosaki

    In a recent tweet, financial expert and Bitcoiner Robert Kiyosaki stated that the world’s leading digital currency, Bitcoin, is entering “the Banana Zone” now. Here, he quoted former Goldman Sachs executive and investor Raoul Pal.

    Kiyosaki explained that entering “the Banana Zone” means “to go ballistic” or create a “sine curve,” and people start regretting that they did not accumulate Bitcoin when the price was lower or regret not buying more of it. Kiyosaki admitted that several years ago, it was Raoul Pal that persuaded him to start investing in BTC, and he bought 30 BTC when the crypto was trading roughly at $6,000.

    Now, the author of the famous book “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” Kiyosaki continues to accumulate Bitcoin and is waiting for it to go down lower in order to buy some more, according to a tweet published earlier this week. The investor recently tweeted that he hopes Bitcoin will be able to surge as high as $300,000 by September thanks to spot ETFs buying up a lot of BTC and thanks to the fourth halving that took place in April, which made the newly minted Bitcoin more scarce.

    #Bitcoin News #Willy Woo #"Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Robert Kiyosaki
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    Advertisement
    related image Ethereum for Taxes? Dogecoin Creator Says Yes
    Jun 26, 2024 - 11:42
    Ethereum for Taxes? Dogecoin Creator Says Yes
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Binance Bans 297 Accounts: Here's Why
    Jun 26, 2024 - 11:42
    Binance Bans 297 Accounts: Here's Why
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange Received Enormous $500,000 Donation From Bitcoin Whale
    Jun 26, 2024 - 11:42
    WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange Received Enormous $500,000 Donation From Bitcoin Whale
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    AI and Big Data Expo Europe Welcomes a Host of Top Industry Experts to the Speaker Line-Up!
    Discover the $SALMAN (Mohameme Bit Salman) Listing on XT
    Minutes Network closes in on its first 1.2 billion users with Smart Energy Water
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Crucial Bullish Bitcoin Statement Issued by Trader Willy Woo
    Ethereum for Taxes? Dogecoin Creator Says Yes
    Binance Bans 297 Accounts: Here's Why
    Show all