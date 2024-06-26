Crucial Bullish Bitcoin Statement Issued by Trader Willy Woo

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Savvy cryptocurrency trader and entrepreneur Willy Woo has taken to the X social media platform (widely famous as Twitter in the not-so-distant past) to talk Bitcoin and reveal the rough date when he expects BTC to soar 10x from now.

Willy Woo makes bullish Bitcoin statement

Woo started his tweet, saying that the financial world has finally started to believe that Bitcoin is a “fast emerging asset class.” As this awareness has dawned on Wall Street now, Woo reminded the cryptocurrency community that asset classes are usually evaluated at tens of trillions of U.S. dollars.

Everyone asking "when?"



I'd say when we into the range of 25-40% world adoption.



I.e. 2030s pic.twitter.com/Sdsw5PNrZM — Willy Woo (@woonomic) June 25, 2024

This means, Woo continues, that if BTC is believed to be that now, its price should skyrocket 10x from the current level. According to the same concept, Bitcoin is likely to rival the U.S. dollar in size and become a reserve asset.

As to the question when this is likely to happen to Bitcoin, Willy Woo tweeted: “I'd say when we into the range of 25-40% world adoption.” That is, he added, in the 2030s.

"Bitcoin hits 'Banana Zone'": Robert Kiyosaki

In a recent tweet, financial expert and Bitcoiner Robert Kiyosaki stated that the world’s leading digital currency, Bitcoin, is entering “the Banana Zone” now. Here, he quoted former Goldman Sachs executive and investor Raoul Pal.

Kiyosaki explained that entering “the Banana Zone” means “to go ballistic” or create a “sine curve,” and people start regretting that they did not accumulate Bitcoin when the price was lower or regret not buying more of it. Kiyosaki admitted that several years ago, it was Raoul Pal that persuaded him to start investing in BTC, and he bought 30 BTC when the crypto was trading roughly at $6,000.

Now, the author of the famous book “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” Kiyosaki continues to accumulate Bitcoin and is waiting for it to go down lower in order to buy some more, according to a tweet published earlier this week. The investor recently tweeted that he hopes Bitcoin will be able to surge as high as $300,000 by September thanks to spot ETFs buying up a lot of BTC and thanks to the fourth halving that took place in April, which made the newly minted Bitcoin more scarce.