SHIB Community Alert: Key Message From Shiba Inu Team

As excitement continues to build within the Shiba Inu community, SHIB team member Lucie has issued an important reminder regarding Treat, an upcoming token for the Shiba Inu ecosystem. Amid growing speculation and buzz, Lucie has reiterated that Treat has not yet been launched.

Of recent, mentions of Treat have increased across the Shiba Inu and the broader crypto community, further boosted by the slogan "treat yourself" culled from the Global "Treat your self" tour announced by Shiba Inu lead, Shytoshi Kusama earlier in July. Rumors and speculations about Treat's launch have circulated recently, adding to the sense of expectation.

In response, Lucie shares a reminder that Treat has not yet been launched. This reminder might be crucial in preventing misinformation from spreading within the community.

The Shiba Inu ecosystem has seen significant growth since its inception, with various innovations aimed at expanding its utility and appeal. As the community eagerly awaits new developments, the SHIB team continues to work diligently to ensure that each new component, including Treat, meets the high expectations of the Shiba Inu community. Treat is expected to introduce new functionalities and benefits, potentially boosting the value proposition of SHIB and other ecosystem tokens.

In the meantime, the Shiba Inu community is urged to stay informed and updated and as well keep an eye on official channels for the latest updates.

Shiba Inu orders skyrocket 76% on CoinGate

CoinGate, a web-based cryptocurrency payments solution, disclosed interesting data regarding Shiba Inu in a recent report titled "CoinGate's Crypto Payments Report & Industry Insights (H1 2024)," which was aimed to examine trends in cryptocurrency payments using CoinGate payment gateway data.

The report revealed that SHIB orders increased by 76% in Q2, 2024. CoinGate disclosed that SHIB orders jumped by 76% after it expanded SHIB support for BSC and Polygon networks due to popular demand from the Shiba Inu community.