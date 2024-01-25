Advertisement
Cristiano Ronaldo and CR7 NFT Holders Share Game-Changing Training Day

article image
Arman Shirinyan
Unique NFT gave soccer fans opportunity to train with the legend himself
Thu, 25/01/2024 - 14:00
Cover image via youtu.be
The integration of blockchain technology with sports fan engagement reached a new zenith last November when a group of CR7 NFT holders had the privilege of joining soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo for a training session in Lisbon. This encounter was not just a meet-and-greet but an immersive training experience with a soccer legend.

The session, part of the CR7 ForeverZone Collection initiative, was an unprecedented event, affording a select few the chance to hone their soccer skills under the tutelage of Ronaldo himself. The Golden Ticket holder from the collection and other recipients from "The GOAT NFT" collection were joined by notable personalities like TikTok sensation Khaby Lame and footballer Ana Markovic.

CR7 NFT
Source: Binance Blog

Reflecting on the event, Ronaldo expressed his enthusiasm about the novel ways NFTs can bridge the gap between celebrities and their followers. He cherished the training day as a memorable occasion to connect with his fans, emphasizing the uniqueness of the experience enabled by his collaboration with Binance.

Meanwhile, Sarah Dale from Binance underscored the significance of this initiative as a cornerstone of their partnership with the sports icon. She highlighted the event as a pioneer in fan experience enhancement, underscoring the commitment to leverage emerging technologies for fostering deeper fan interactions.

Such events are trailblazers, showcasing the tangible benefits that NFTs can deliver in the sports domain. It is a compelling demonstration of how the digital realm can extend into physical experiences, reinforcing the value proposition of blockchain applications in sports.

Additionally, Binance has announced the release of the full video capturing the essence of the training session on Jan. 23 at 2:00 p.m. UTC. This release will be offering global fans a glimpse into the experience CR7 NFT holders had with GOAT.

About the author
article image
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

