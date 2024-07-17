Craig Wright Issues Epic 'Not Satoshi' Notice

In a really surprising turn of events today, self-proclaimed Bitcoin (BTC) creator Craig Wright has issued a public statement on X, formally declaring that he is not Satoshi Nakamoto.

The announcement comes on the heels of a recent High Court ruling in the United Kingdom, which found the Australian scientist to have been dishonest in his claims to be the anonymous figure behind Bitcoin.

The court’s damning verdict accused Wright of “lying to the Court extensively and repeatedly," forging documents “on a grand scale" and creating a “false narrative” in support of his primary falsehood: his claim to be Satoshi Nakamoto, the enigmatic creator of the world's most famous cryptocurrency.

LEGAL NOTICE: DR CRAIG STEVEN WRIGHT IS NOT SATOSHI NAKAMOTO



On 20 May 2024, Dr Craig Steven Wright was found by the High Court of England and Wales to have been dishonest in his claims to have been the person behind the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto (the creator of Bitcoin).



The… — Dr Craig S Wright (@Dr_CSWright) July 17, 2024

The High Court’s order, shared partially by Wright in the new post, is clear and comprehensive. It unequivocally states that he is not the author of the Bitcoin whitepaper, does not own its copyright and was not the person operating under the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto between 2008 and 2011.

Additionally, the court determined that Wright did not create the Bitcoin system or author the initial versions of the BTC software.

To prevent further legal actions based on his false claims, the court has prohibited Wright from initiating any proceedings related to his claims, either directly or through proxies. Somewhat funnily, Wright is banned from even issuing threats of such actions.

While the reason behind this sudden "confession" from Wright is unknown, this development may mark a dramatic conclusion to a saga that has captivated the cryptocurrency community and the public at large for years.