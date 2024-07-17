Advertisement
AD

    Craig Wright Issues Epic 'Not Satoshi' Notice

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Craig Wright publicly withdraws Satoshi Nakamoto claims
    Wed, 17/07/2024 - 14:55
    Craig Wright Issues Epic 'Not Satoshi' Notice
    Cover image via www.youtube.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In a really surprising turn of events today, self-proclaimed Bitcoin (BTC) creator Craig Wright has issued a public statement on X, formally declaring that he is not Satoshi Nakamoto.

    Advertisement

    The announcement comes on the heels of a recent High Court ruling in the United Kingdom, which found the Australian scientist to have been dishonest in his claims to be the anonymous figure behind Bitcoin.

    Related
    Michael Saylor: 'Bitcoin Is #1'
    Wed, 07/17/2024 - 13:18
    Michael Saylor: 'Bitcoin Is #1'
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    HOT Stories
    Craig Wright Issues Epic 'Not Satoshi' Notice
    Dogecoin Founder Hints That Millennials' Retirement Savings Total 1 Bitcoin, Here's Catch
    Crucial BTC Price Level for Bitcoin Bull Run Unveiled by Samson Mow
    Cardano (ADA) Seeing Extreme Levels of Bearishess

    The court’s damning verdict accused Wright of “lying to the Court extensively and repeatedly," forging documents “on a grand scale" and creating a “false narrative” in support of his primary falsehood: his claim to be Satoshi Nakamoto, the enigmatic creator of the world's most famous cryptocurrency.

    The High Court’s order, shared partially by Wright in the new post, is clear and comprehensive. It unequivocally states that he is not the author of the Bitcoin whitepaper, does not own its copyright and was not the person operating under the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto between 2008 and 2011.

    Additionally, the court determined that Wright did not create the Bitcoin system or author the initial versions of the BTC software.

    Related
    Ancient Whales Awake En Masse as Bitcoin Hits $66,000
    Wed, 07/17/2024 - 12:25
    Ancient Whales Awake En Masse as Bitcoin Hits $66,000
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    To prevent further legal actions based on his false claims, the court has prohibited Wright from initiating any proceedings related to his claims, either directly or through proxies. Somewhat funnily, Wright is banned from even issuing threats of such actions.

    While the reason behind this sudden "confession" from Wright is unknown, this development may mark a dramatic conclusion to a saga that has captivated the cryptocurrency community and the public at large for years.

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    related image Cardano Creator Offers Elon Musk to Protect X With Blockchain
    Jul 17, 2024 - 14:49
    Cardano Creator Offers Elon Musk to Protect X With Blockchain
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Dogecoin Developer Issues Critical Bitpanda Warning
    Jul 17, 2024 - 14:49
    Dogecoin Developer Issues Critical Bitpanda Warning
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image XRP Just Secured Golden Cross: Details
    Jul 17, 2024 - 14:49
    XRP Just Secured Golden Cross: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Venom Announces Deepcoin Spot & Futures Listings
    Coinfest Asia 2024: Dive into Web3 Innovation Across 17 Immersive Areas
    BinaryX Announces Historic Vote to Burn 74% of BNX Tokens
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Craig Wright Issues Epic 'Not Satoshi' Notice
    Cardano Creator Offers Elon Musk to Protect X With Blockchain
    Dogecoin Developer Issues Critical Bitpanda Warning
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD