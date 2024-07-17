Advertisement
    Ancient Whales Awake En Masse as Bitcoin Hits $66,000

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Epic triple ancient Bitcoin whale awakening stuns cryptocurrency market
    Wed, 17/07/2024 - 12:25
    Ancient Whales Awake En Masse as Bitcoin Hits $66,000
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    As it turns out, the triple awakening of the Bitcoin whales took place today. Thanks to data from Whale Alert, dormant addresses containing 130 BTC ($8.42 million), 25 BTC ($1.62 million) and 184 BTC ($11.92 million) have all come back to life today after being dormant for more than 10 years.

    The oldest is "1NidF," which was first activated on Dec. 18, 2012. They bought 99 BTC, and then another 85 two weeks later. The cost at the time was $12,000. Now the profit of this whale is 99,354.5%, or $11.91 million.

    The conventional wisdom is that such reappearances are bearish. Many market participants believe that old holders are waking up to take profits, especially when they reach the thousands of percentage points.

    However, the awakening may also be related to the desire of legacy Bitcoin users to change the storage method or wallet type.

    Article image
    BTC to USD by CoinMarketCap

    Speaking of profit-taking, it is worth noting that the price of BTC reached $66,000 today. This came after a dip to the mid $50,000s less than a week ago. The sentiment was terrible, and as is often the case on the crypto markets, the FUD marked the bottom and preceded the pump.

    The price of Bitcoin is still well away from its all-time high of $74,000. But if the cryptocurrency continues on its current trajectory, that peak does not look out of reach.

    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

