Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for February 28

Most of the coins keep setting new local peaks, according to CoinMarketCap.

Bitcoin (BTC) is one of the biggest gainers today, rocketing by 5.82%.

On the hourly chart, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) has broken the local resistance level of $59,508. Until the rate is above that mark, there is a chance to see an ongoing rise to the $61,000 area and above.

On the bigger time frame, there are no reversal signals so far. At the moment, one should pay attention to the candle's closure.

If it happens around the current prices, the upward move is likely to continue to the nearest resistance zone around $62,000.

From the midterm point of view, it is too early to make any predictions as a few days remain until the weekly bar closes. However, if sellers cannot get back in the game, there is a possibility of seeing a test of the all-time high around the $67,000 area.

Bitcoin is trading at $60,541 at press time.