Original U.Today article

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for February 28

Denys Serhiichuk
How long might growth of Bitcoin (BTC) last?
Wed, 28/02/2024 - 15:21
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most of the coins keep setting new local peaks, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) is one of the biggest gainers today, rocketing by 5.82%.

On the hourly chart, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) has broken the local resistance level of $59,508. Until the rate is above that mark, there is a chance to see an ongoing rise to the $61,000 area and above.

On the bigger time frame, there are no reversal signals so far. At the moment, one should pay attention to the candle's closure. 

If it happens around the current prices, the upward move is likely to continue to the nearest resistance zone around $62,000.

From the midterm point of view, it is too early to make any predictions as a few days remain until the weekly bar closes. However, if sellers cannot get back in the game, there is a possibility of seeing a test of the all-time high around the $67,000 area.

Bitcoin is trading at $60,541 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

