COTI's Crypto Volatility Index Board of Advisors Joined by VIX Co-Creator

Thu, 05/13/2021 - 13:00
Vladislav Sopov
One of the creators of CBOE Market Volatility Index (VIX), Professor Dan Galai, is introduced
COTI's Crypto Volatility Index Board of Advisors Joined by VIX Co-Creator
The Crypto Volatility Index, a unique trading tool that provides crypto holders with the opportunity to harness the volatility of cryptocurrencies markers, introduces the VIX pioneer as a new member of its Board of Advisors.

Crypto Volatility Index by COTI Network welcomes Prof. Dan Galai

According to a press release shared with U.Today, Prof. Dan Galai, Professor Emeritus of Finance and Business Administration at Hebrew University in Jerusalem, has joined the board of advisors of Crypto Volatility Index by COTI Network.

CVI board of advisors joined by VIX co-author
Together with Menachem Brenner in a series of papers, Prof. Galai suggested the concept of the VIX Index, an indicator of implied volatility for 30-day S&P 500 options.

VIX was implemented by the Chicago Board Options Exchange in 1993.

Prof. Galai has already reviewed the Crypto Volatility Index whitepaper and proposed updates to its implementation scenario. He is excited about the expertise demonstrated by the Crypto Volatility Index team:

As advisor to the Crypto Volatility Index project, I'm looking forward to helping design advanced risk management tools for investors in this new, and often wild asset class. I am confident the CVI team has the knowledge and capability to put theory into practice and build a truly useful product in the cryptocurrency space.

What is Crypto Volatility Index?

Prior to entering the crypto segment, Prof. Galai served as a consultant to the CBOE and American Stock Exchange. His academic career included Visiting Professor of Finance positions at INSEAD, HEC Lausanne, UCLA, UC Berkeley and so on.

Crypto Volatility Index by DeFi-focused team COTI Network tracks the implied volatility in the next 30 days of major Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) options markets.

The Crypto Volatility Index (CVI) can be used as both a direct trading instrument and a tool to hedge against market volatility spikes typical on the crypto scene.

