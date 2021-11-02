lumenswap_lottery
Composable Finance Ready to Lease Kusama Parachain for Picasso: Details

News
Tue, 11/02/2021 - 12:18
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Composable Finance DeFi on Kusama (KSM) shares the details of its Picasso auction raise
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Composable Finance is a cross-chain Layer 2 ecosystem that leverages scaling solutions for Ethereum (ETH) and Polkadot (DOT) smart contracts platforms. It shares the details of the parachain auction results achieved by its product, Picasso.

Picasso (PICA) by Composable Finance wins Kusama (KSM) parachain auction #12

According to the official announcement by Composable Finance, its product, Picasso (PICA), secured a parachain slot as a result of the 12th Kusama (KSM) auction.

In all, 10,304 Kusama enthusiasts locked their funds in favor of the Picasso product by Composable Finance. The net amount of coins locked totals 115,071 KSM, or approximately $48.2 million.

For their contribution, supporters of Composable Finance's Picasso will receive 20,000+ PICA per 1 Kusama (KSM) token locked in favor of the project.

Twenty-five percent of the net liquid PICA supply is allocated to rewards: all supporters will receive 2.5 billion out of 10 billion tokens released in circulation.

Bringing cross-chain DeFi practices to the Polkadot (DOT) ecosystem

Fifty percent of PICA rewards will be distributed immediately upon the token generation event (TGE). The remainder will be released in 48 weeks.

Picasso is promoted as a project that advances the developer experience in decentralized finance in the Polkadot and Kusama ecosystems.

Kusama Introduces First-Ever Stablecoin kUSD, Teases KAR Liquidity Programs

Composable Finance addresses the sphere of cross-chain DeFis on Polkadot: it allows users to combine protocols written in different languages into a single ecosystem. As such, different blockchains will be able to interact seamlessly with Composable Finance's tools.

#Kusama News #DeFi News #Polkadot (DOT) News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

