Kusama (KSM) Parachain Auction Won by KILT Decentralized Identity Project

Wed, 09/08/2021 - 16:01
article image
Vladislav Sopov
As parachain slot is booked by KILT, the project launches operations in mainnet
Kusama (KSM) Parachain Auction Won by KILT Decentralized Identity Project
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

The team behind KILT project congratulates its community and says "thank you" to all enthusiasts who supported it with their KSM tokens during the parachain slot auction.

KILT launches in mainnet as Kusama (KSM) parachain slot is booked

According to the official announcement by the team at Polkadot-centric protocol KILT, it has won Kusama Parachain Auction Slot No. 6.

As the protocol can now use Kusama (KSM) mechanisms, KILT finally goes live on mainnet. The protocol team started onboarding the members of its global network of collators.

Collators, the gatekeepers of KILT's decentralized identity management system, will hold and secure data in KILT blockchain and add new blocks to the network.

The next stage in the project's progress will include its inaugural runtime upgrade, the introduction of governance mechanisms and a treasury. Then, all elements of governance will be tested internally.

Bringing decentralized identity management to Polkadot (DOT)

After all stress tests, KILT functionalities—including Decentralised Identifiers (DIDs) and Verifiable Credentials—will be available to clients.

Then the project team will remove the Sudo key, a purpose-made centralization element required to keep the integrity of the KILT protocol in the first phases of its development.

KILT Protocol Releases Ground-Breaking Identification Tool SocialKYC

The team is certain that the aforementioned steps will be accomplished in the coming 2-3 months.

article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

