Doge of Wall Street: Jordan Belfort Goes Back to His Old Ways by Pumping Dogecoin and Shiba Inu

News
Tue, 04/27/2021 - 16:07
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The disgraced stockbroker is now pumping Dogecoin and SafeMoon
Doge of Wall Street: Jordan Belfort Goes Back to His Old Ways by Pumping Dogecoin and Shiba Inu
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Former stockbroker and convicted felon Jordan Belfort has started shilling a bunch of shady crypto tokens.

In a series of recent tweets, he is promoting Dogecoin, SafeMoon and Shiba Inu, as well as GameStop and AMC, the two most prominent yolo stocks.

Belfort seems to be promising to "pump" the high-risk hodgepodge of cryptos and equities in exchange for increasing his Twitter follower count to 500,000 users by May 1.

Belfort
Image by twitter.com

Such a reckless engagement-seeking statement prompted some Twitter users to joke about Belfort going back to jail.

Belfort
Image by twitter.com

The 58-year-old motivational speaker pleaded guilty to manipulating the U.S. stock market in 1999 as well as money laundering.

Belfort was released from prison in 2008 before rising to stardom following the release of Martin Scorsese's "The Wolf of Wall Street" movie with Leonardo DiCaprio in 2014.

In his 2017 interview with The Street, Belfort bemoaned the proliferation of pump-and-dump schemes on the internet:

It still happens to this day. People use the Internet more now and chat rooms - they talk stocks up.
 

Related
Elon Musk Addresses Accusations About Pumping and Dumping Bitcoin

Belfort's U-turn on crypto

Belfort took interest in Dogecoin earlier this month. After simply posting the #doge tag, he started openly courting the meme coin's community earlier today.

Last month, Belfort changed his tune on Bitcoin, predicting that it would hit $100,000. This came after the "Wolf of Wall Street" called the top crypto "a fraud" in 2017.

#Dogecoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image Ether Hits New All-Time High as European Union's Bank Chooses Ethereum to Issue 2-Year Bonds
04/27/2021 - 16:22

Ether Hits New All-Time High as European Union's Bank Chooses Ethereum to Issue 2-Year Bonds
Alex Dovbnya
article image Doge of Wall Street: Jordan Belfort Goes Back to His Old Ways by Pumping Dogecoin and Shiba Inu
04/27/2021 - 16:07

Doge of Wall Street: Jordan Belfort Goes Back to His Old Ways by Pumping Dogecoin and Shiba Inu
Alex Dovbnya
article image Polygon (MATIC) Just Set Fresh All-Time High Over $0.62: Top Three Reasons
04/27/2021 - 15:52

Polygon (MATIC) Just Set Fresh All-Time High Over $0.62: Top Three Reasons
Vladislav Sopov