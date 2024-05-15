Advertisement
AD

    Colony Lab Introduces Pioneering Fundraising Platform With Liquid Vesting

    Advertisement
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    With cutting-edge concept of Liquid Vesting, access to early-stage investments in Web3 becomes more streamlined than ever before
    Wed, 15/05/2024 - 14:58
    Colony Lab Introduces Pioneering Fundraising Platform With Liquid Vesting
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    For the first time in Web3's entire history, a new release allows investors to trade their locked or vested tokens on Colony's DEX without conventional restrictions. This instrument is expected to be a game-changer in terms of lowering the barriers to entry for early-stage crypto fundraising.

    Colony Lab introduces "Liquid Vesting" to crypto fundraising segment

    Avalanche-based platform Colony Lab announces the launch of its decentralized fundraising platform, aimed at streamlined access to seed rounds in early-stage Web3 projects, previously limited to a niche groups such as seasoned VCs and high-net-worth individuals.

    Alongside the platform kicking off, Colony Lab introduces its game-changing "Liquid Vesting" feature, offering flexibility in trading tokens during their lockup period.

    Additionally, the "Liquid Vesting" feature allows unlimited trading of tokens that are not yet fully vested before the vesting period concludes, without impacting the secondary market. The process, entirely conducted on-chain, ensures transparency and security for all transactions.

    Elie Le Rest, CEO and cofounder of Colony Lab, highlights the importance of "Liquid Vesting" in terms of empowering retail investors with new wealth management opportunities:

    When we developed the platform and the 'Liquid Vesting' feature, our aim was to make investing in crypto simple and flexible for everyone. We hope these enhancements will create more opportunities for early investors and improve liquidity in the primary market. Our goal is to transform investment practices in the blockchain world by prioritizing clarity, security, and openness. Colony Lab is at the forefront of making early-stage investments more dynamic and accessible.

    Following two years of development, the release of Colony's Early-Stage platform and Liquid Vesting will allow users to invest directly in seed sales of early-stage projects from the moment of launch.

    Platform hits $200 million milestone after onboarding 8,000 investors

    With the launch of these features, Colony Lab introduces liquidity to the primary market for the first time as well as opening up early-stage investments to a broader audience, enabling a more inclusive and dynamic investment environment.

    As of Q2, 2024, the Colony Lab community has exceeded a total of 8,000 active users, boasting a collective net worth of $200 million in equivalent.

    Built on top of Avalanche (AVAX), one of the fastest EVM blockchains, Colony Lab leverages the native CLY token as a backbone of its tokenomic design.

    #Avalanche News
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

    related image Ripple EVM Sidechain Receives Crucial Update
    2024/05/15 14:53
    Ripple EVM Sidechain Receives Crucial Update
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for May 15
    2024/05/15 14:53
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for May 15
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    related image Samson Mow Slams Ripple for Spreading FUD About Bitcoin and Tether, Ripple Files Motion to Seal Documents, Here's Why Ethereum ETF Could Be Denied: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    2024/05/15 14:53
    Samson Mow Slams Ripple for Spreading FUD About Bitcoin and Tether, Ripple Files Motion to Seal Documents, Here's Why Ethereum ETF Could Be Denied: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    ETFSwap (ETFS) Crosses 4,000 Users With $1.5 Million Raised
    LBank's Mother's Day Initiative: Supporting Christ Foundation Orphanage Home and Widows Outreach Center in Nigeria
    Liminal Custody Secures Key ADGM FSP License, Reinforcing Leadership in Digital Asset Custody
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple EVM Sidechain Receives Crucial Update
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for May 15
    Samson Mow Slams Ripple for Spreading FUD About Bitcoin and Tether, Ripple Files Motion to Seal Documents, Here's Why Ethereum ETF Could Be Denied: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD