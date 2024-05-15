Colony Lab Introduces Pioneering Fundraising Platform With Liquid Vesting

Advertisement

For the first time in Web3's entire history, a new release allows investors to trade their locked or vested tokens on Colony's DEX without conventional restrictions. This instrument is expected to be a game-changer in terms of lowering the barriers to entry for early-stage crypto fundraising.

Colony Lab introduces "Liquid Vesting" to crypto fundraising segment

Avalanche-based platform Colony Lab announces the launch of its decentralized fundraising platform, aimed at streamlined access to seed rounds in early-stage Web3 projects, previously limited to a niche groups such as seasoned VCs and high-net-worth individuals.

Today marks a significant milestone for @Colonylab and its community 🐜 as we launch our long-awaited decentralized fundraising platform, “Early-Stage”. 🔥



For the first time ever, anyone can access Seed and Private sales investments, previously reserved for select groups like… pic.twitter.com/mjDKZ26lr8 — COLONY 🔺 (@Colonylab) May 14, 2024

Alongside the platform kicking off, Colony Lab introduces its game-changing "Liquid Vesting" feature, offering flexibility in trading tokens during their lockup period.

Additionally, the "Liquid Vesting" feature allows unlimited trading of tokens that are not yet fully vested before the vesting period concludes, without impacting the secondary market. The process, entirely conducted on-chain, ensures transparency and security for all transactions.

Elie Le Rest, CEO and cofounder of Colony Lab, highlights the importance of "Liquid Vesting" in terms of empowering retail investors with new wealth management opportunities:

When we developed the platform and the 'Liquid Vesting' feature, our aim was to make investing in crypto simple and flexible for everyone. We hope these enhancements will create more opportunities for early investors and improve liquidity in the primary market. Our goal is to transform investment practices in the blockchain world by prioritizing clarity, security, and openness. Colony Lab is at the forefront of making early-stage investments more dynamic and accessible.

Following two years of development, the release of Colony's Early-Stage platform and Liquid Vesting will allow users to invest directly in seed sales of early-stage projects from the moment of launch.

Platform hits $200 million milestone after onboarding 8,000 investors

With the launch of these features, Colony Lab introduces liquidity to the primary market for the first time as well as opening up early-stage investments to a broader audience, enabling a more inclusive and dynamic investment environment.

As of Q2, 2024, the Colony Lab community has exceeded a total of 8,000 active users, boasting a collective net worth of $200 million in equivalent.

Built on top of Avalanche (AVAX), one of the fastest EVM blockchains, Colony Lab leverages the native CLY token as a backbone of its tokenomic design.