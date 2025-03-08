Coinbase Leads US Crypto Market With New Listings as New Era Begins

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Major crypto exchange Coinbase is taking significant steps forward as a new era dawns for cryptocurrencies in the U.S.

In a tweet, Coinbase announced the expansion of its trading offerings with the addition of two crypto assets to its roadmap: Aethir (ATH) and Syrup (SYRUP), both on the Ethereum network. This week also saw the listing of Renzo's (REZ) crypto asset, which is also on the Ethereum network.

The recent listings coincide with an epic week for the crypto industry, with various tweets from Coinbase highlighting this.

On Friday, industry leaders in the crypto sector and the SEC crypto task force convened at a summit to hash out how the U.S. can support digital assets.

In a tweet coinciding with this event, Coinbase wrote: "A monumental day for crypto in Washington. Now is the time to cement crypto in the United States."

New crypto era dawns in U.S.

Coinbase’s CEO Brian Armstrong, who was in attendance at the Digital Asset Summit, described it as a "historic day for crypto."

With the establishment of a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and emerging regulatory clarity, the U.S. is poised to cement its position as a global leader in the digital asset space.

These developments are set to translate directly into economic growth across the nation. Coinbase has ambitious plans to hire approximately 1,000 employees in the U.S. this year alone, a move that will not only bolster the company’s operations but also contribute to job creation and technological advancement within the country.

In separate news, Bloomberg reported that Gemini, the cryptocurrency startup funded by the billionaire Winklevoss twins, has filed confidentially for an initial public offering, citing people familiar with the matter. In a similar vein, cryptocurrency exchange Kraken is preparing to go public as early as the first quarter of 2026 amid a friendlier regulatory climate in the U.S., according to Bloomberg, citing unnamed sources.