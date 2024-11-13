    Coinbase to List PEPE Meme Coin Today, Top Executive Confirms

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Major US exchange Coinbase to finally list top meme cryptocurrency PEPE today as confirmed by Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal
    Wed, 13/11/2024 - 14:57
    Coinbase to List PEPE Meme Coin Today, Top Executive Confirms
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    As was just revealed, the popular meme cryptocurrency Pepe Coin (PEPE) will get its long-awaited listing today on the leading crypto exchange in the U.S. right now, Coinbase. This has been officially confirmed by the exchange's Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal. "You've wanted the frog for a long time. Well, you're about to get the frog," Grewal said in a statement in X.

    Most entertainingly, PEPE's listing on Coinbase was announced within an hour of the news that the meme cryptocurrency was getting a listing on Robinhood, also a major brokerage platform in the U.S. Despite the fact that PEPE enthusiasts have been asking Coinbase to list the "frog" for more than a year and a half, this decision came only after the exchange's direct and main competitor announced a similar decision.

    Pepe Coin (PEPE) price outlook

    Objectively, all these high-profile, long-awaited announcements took their toll on the price chart of the popular meme cryptocurrency, with quotes literally soaring 47.8% in one hour. 

    Article image
    PEPE to USD by CoinMarketCap

    Currently, the price per PEPE is over $0.000019, and the market capitalization of the meme cryptocurrency has already surpassed $8 billion, with a trading volume of $8.55 billion. The last fact is crazy as, according to it, PEPE is currently a top-nine asset among all cryptocurrencies in general.

    How the long-awaited listing on Coinbase will affect the future behavior of the PEPE price remains to be seen, as 50% of the meme coin's price has already been added. At the same time, it is absolutely true that listing on the largest crypto exchange in the U.S. will give the "frog" wide distribution and popularity and, therefore, attention.

    #PEPE #PEPE Coin #Coinbase
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

