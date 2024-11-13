Coinbase to List PEPE Meme Coin Today, Top Executive Confirms

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

As was just revealed, the popular meme cryptocurrency Pepe Coin (PEPE) will get its long-awaited listing today on the leading crypto exchange in the U.S. right now, Coinbase. This has been officially confirmed by the exchange's Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal. "You've wanted the frog for a long time. Well, you're about to get the frog," Grewal said in a statement in X.

You've long wanted the frog. Well, soon you'll get the frog. @coinbase is adding PEPE to our listing roadmap with the goal of listing later today. Thanks for your patience. — paulgrewal.eth (@iampaulgrewal) November 13, 2024

Most entertainingly, PEPE's listing on Coinbase was announced within an hour of the news that the meme cryptocurrency was getting a listing on Robinhood, also a major brokerage platform in the U.S. Despite the fact that PEPE enthusiasts have been asking Coinbase to list the "frog" for more than a year and a half, this decision came only after the exchange's direct and main competitor announced a similar decision.

Pepe Coin (PEPE) price outlook

Objectively, all these high-profile, long-awaited announcements took their toll on the price chart of the popular meme cryptocurrency, with quotes literally soaring 47.8% in one hour.

PEPE to USD by CoinMarketCap

Currently, the price per PEPE is over $0.000019, and the market capitalization of the meme cryptocurrency has already surpassed $8 billion, with a trading volume of $8.55 billion. The last fact is crazy as, according to it, PEPE is currently a top-nine asset among all cryptocurrencies in general.

How the long-awaited listing on Coinbase will affect the future behavior of the PEPE price remains to be seen, as 50% of the meme coin's price has already been added. At the same time, it is absolutely true that listing on the largest crypto exchange in the U.S. will give the "frog" wide distribution and popularity and, therefore, attention.