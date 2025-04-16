Coinbase to End Support for 49 Assets, $150,361,090 XRP Mystery Stuns Community, Bitcoin May Rally to New ATH This Quarter, Says Top Analyst: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

U.Today presents the top three news stories over the past day.

Coinbase to end support for 49 assets: Which cryptos are affected?

According to a recent X announcement by Coinbase Institutional, at the end of April, Coinbase Prime will end custody support for 49 assets. As stated in the announcement, the platform regularly evaluates the assets it is supporting "to ensure they continue to meet our standards." Thus, based on Coinbase Prime's review, among other assets, the following tokens will be impacted ( a full list was shared alongside the announcement): VideoCoin (VID), Coffee Token (CFT), Sentinel Protocol (UPP), Cellframe (CELL), Ideology (IDEA), Dorayaki (DORA), CPUCoin (CPU), SIREN (SI), Oraichain Token (ORAI), UniLend Finance (UFT), Telcoin (TEL) and E-RADIX (EXRD). The custody support will cease across all jurisdictions.

$150,361,090 XRP mystery stuns community, here's what's really behind it

The XRP community is abuzz following a massive XRP transfer between two unknown wallets. According to Whale Alert X account , the transaction carried 70,000,000 XRP worth $150,361,090. The transfer raised questions about potential whale activity and its implications for Ripple's market strategy. Some analysts suggested that it may be linked to Ripple's On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) operations, as wallets involved are tied to familiar corridors, and the structure matches patterns seen in previous liquidity prep stages. The timing of the transfer coincided with a rise in XRP's price, which led to speculations about Ripple potentially positioning itself for further ODL expansion or responding to market changes. However, the exact reason behind the transfer remains unclear.

Bitcoin may rally to new ATH this quarter as this key metric spikes: Top analyst