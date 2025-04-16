Advertisement
    Coinbase to End Support for 49 Assets, $150,361,090 XRP Mystery Stuns Community, Bitcoin May Rally to New ATH This Quarter, Says Top Analyst: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

    By Valeria Blokhina
    Wed, 16/04/2025 - 16:03
    Stay tuned on the most important news in the crypto industry with U.Today’s daily digest
    Coinbase to End Support for 49 Assets, $150,361,090 XRP Mystery Stuns Community, Bitcoin May Rally to New ATH This Quarter, Says Top Analyst: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    U.Today presents the top three news stories over the past day.

    Coinbase to end support for 49 assets: Which cryptos are affected?

    According to a recent X announcement by Coinbase Institutional, at the end of April, Coinbase Prime will end custody support for 49 assets. As stated in the announcement, the platform regularly evaluates the assets it is supporting "to ensure they continue to meet our standards." Thus, based on Coinbase Prime's review, among other assets, the following tokens will be impacted (a full list was shared alongside the announcement): VideoCoin (VID), Coffee Token (CFT), Sentinel Protocol (UPP), Cellframe (CELL), Ideology (IDEA), Dorayaki (DORA), CPUCoin (CPU), SIREN (SI), Oraichain Token (ORAI), UniLend Finance (UFT), Telcoin (TEL) and E-RADIX (EXRD). The custody support will cease across all jurisdictions.

    $150,361,090 XRP mystery stuns community, here's what's really behind it

    The XRP community is abuzz following a massive XRP transfer between two unknown wallets. According to Whale Alert X account, the transaction carried 70,000,000 XRP worth $150,361,090. The transfer raised questions about potential whale activity and its implications for Ripple's market strategy. Some analysts suggested that it may be linked to Ripple's On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) operations, as wallets involved are tied to familiar corridors, and the structure matches patterns seen in previous liquidity prep stages. The timing of the transfer coincided with a rise in XRP's price, which led to speculations about Ripple potentially positioning itself for further ODL expansion or responding to market changes. However, the exact reason behind the transfer remains unclear.

    Bitcoin may rally to new ATH this quarter as this key metric spikes: Top analyst

    According to prominent crypto analyst Michael van de Poppe, Bitcoin could reach a new all-time high within the next three months. His assumption is based on a chart provided by Head of Macro Research at Global Macro Investor (GMI) Julien Bittel. The chart highlights the correlation between Bitcoin's price and the M2 supply (the total amount of money in circulation): earlier this year, Bitcoin demonstrated a sharp decline when M2 reached the bottoming zone. The chart begins in 2023 and illustrates that Bitcoin and the M2 money supply have consistently moved in tandem since then. In the analyst's opinion, if this tandem continues, "we'll see Bitcoin rally to an ATH in this quarter." Michael van de Poppe also noted that if M2 and the Bitcoin price skyrocket, it would mean the rise of the Chinese yuan against the U.S. dollar, a decline in the gold price, a fall in the U.S. dollar index and the rise of the altcoin market.

