Advertisement
AD

    Coinbase Might Delist These Stablecoins, Here's Reason

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Per Bloomberg report, Coinbase will delist noncompliant stablecoins in EU this December
    Fri, 4/10/2024 - 15:12
    Coinbase Might Delist These Stablecoins, Here's Reason
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In a bid to comply with EU Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) regulation, American cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has hinted at plans to delist some stablecoins. According to a Bloomberg report, these noncompliant stablecoins will only be available through the exchange in the European Economic Area until the end of this year. 

    Advertisement

    MiCA regulation compels Coinbase to delist stablecoins 

    The full implementation of MiCA is coming soon, and the regulation's strict oversight will prevent Coinbase from having these stablecoins on its platform. 

    Related
    Coinbase Premium Hints at Short-Term BTC Price Spike
    Fri, 10/04/2024 - 13:26
    Coinbase Premium Hints at Short-Term BTC Price Spike
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov

    A company spokesperson said that the move is part of Coinbase's global commitment to ensuring regulatory compliance. The U.S.-based trading platform has yet to officially identify a stablecoin it plans to oust.

    However, it is worth noting that Tether still needs to comply with MiCA. Paolo Ardoino, the CEO of the USDT issuer, once raised concerns that the newly introduced regulation poses a systemic risk to both stablecoins and the broader banking system. His reservations towards the EU rule have deterred USDT from gaining the required authorization. 

    The MiCA regulation mandates that at least 60% of reserves backing stablecoins must be held in EU bank accounts. Ardoino pointed out that EU cash deposits are insured for only up to $100,000. In his opinion, this amount is inadequate for large stablecoin issuers like Tether. Also, stablecoins available in the EEA must hold an e-money license in at least one EU member state.

    Hence, USDT will likely be removed from the Coinbase platform and replaced by rivals like Circle’s USDC and EURC. 

    Circle, OKX, Bitstamp comply with MiCA regulation 

    On the other hand, Circle was one of the first stablecoin issuers to comply with MiCA’s regulatory requirements. Therefore, affected users in the Coinbase delisting process can convert their assets to authorized stablecoins like Circle's USDC. 

    Related
    Ripple Breaks Silence on RLUSD Stablecoin Launch With Major Warning
    Mon, 09/30/2024 - 15:22
    Ripple Breaks Silence on RLUSD Stablecoin Launch With Major Warning
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    OKX, Bitstamp and Uphold have equally moved to remove noncompliant stablecoins from their platforms. With Ripple Labs pushing for RLUSD stablecoin, it might also gain a fair market share in the EU if it gains the needed compliance.

    #Coinbase
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 4, 2024 - 15:08
    Gas Price in Shiba Inu's Shibarium Spikes 2,777%: What's Happening?
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Oct 4, 2024 - 15:04
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for October 4
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 11:30
    Solana (SOL) to $330? Here's What to Expect This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:18
    Tron (TRX) Price Is Bullish, But There's Catch
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Sep 19, 2024 - 9:45
    Shib Army, Decentralized Advertising in Web3 and LTDToken Prospects: Interview With Shib Dream
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Sep 17, 2024 - 10:38
    Harnessing AI and Data for Business Innovation: Interview with Devkit.agency CEO Bogdan Ivanov
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Moongate Launches New Rewards Program and NFT Collection
    Blockchain Life 2024 in Dubai: A Legendary Gathering of Market Insiders Ahead of the Bull Run
    Sabai Protocol Partners with Victus Capital to Accelerate Tokenization of Real-World Assets
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Coinbase Might Delist These Stablecoins, Here's Reason
    Gas Price in Shiba Inu's Shibarium Spikes 2,777%: What's Happening?
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for October 4
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD