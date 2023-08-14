Chainlink (LINK) Goes Live on Base in Readiness for New Bull Rally

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Chainlink (LINK), the crypto ecosystem's most used decentralized oracle service provider is expanding its access through consistent integrations with some of the industry's most promising protocols. According to a recent update shared by the protocol, Coinbase's base protocol has finally integrated Chainlink alongside a host of other projects, including Lendvest, DSLA, Banshees NFT project and Crypto-Guilds, among others.

These integrations are quite essential for Chainlink as it brings enormous demand to its native token, LINK, thus creating a positive upside for growth across the board.

One unique feature of these broad integrations is the fact that each of the projects drawing support from the Chainlink oracle are still in the early stages of their operations, and their growth might translate to additional upside for LINK.

Take Base, for instance: the protocol is bound to start welcoming a number of decentralized applications (dApps), which in turn are likely to require more services on offer by Chainlink protocol. The upside for growth on LINK is high considering the fact that the oracle provider has not slowed down its broad-based partnerships since the start of the year.

Chainlink price outlook

The general consensus is that these integrations will offer a major upside for growth for LINK and set it up on a path to a bullish rally.

At the time of writing, LINK is changing hands at a price of $7.46, down by 0.43% in the past 24 hours to reflect the current downtrend in the broader market. The resilience of Chainlink is further showcased by the fact that it has maintained a relatively positive uptrend in the trailing seven-day period with more than 4% growth in that time.

Chainlink is arguably one of the most underpriced tokens in Web3.0, and through its latest partnerships, analysts are projecting a more ambitious price surge in the near future.