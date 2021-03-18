Cardano Starts Trading at 39 Percent Premium on Coinbase Pro

Cardano made its debut on Coinbase Pro with a bang, soaring to a new all-time high of $1.88

Cardano (ADA), the third-largest cryptocurrency, started changing hands on Coinbase Pro at 4:05 p.m. UTC.

During its first minutes of trading, ADA soared to a new all-time high of $1.88 on the exchange at 4:15 p.m. UTC.

The spread between Coinbase Pro’s ADA/USD pair and Binance’s ADA/USDT pair reached a whopping 39 percent at its peak.

Presently, ADA is still trading at a four percent premium on Coinbase Pro.

As reported by U.Today, Coinbase’s exchange for sophisticated traders announced that it would list Cardano on March 16, making the cryptocurrency’s price spike over 18 percent.