Cardano Starts Trading at 39 Percent Premium on Coinbase Pro

News
Thu, 03/18/2021 - 17:10
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Cardano made its debut on Coinbase Pro with a bang, soaring to a new all-time high of $1.88
Cardano Starts Trading at 39 Percent Premium on Coinbase Pro
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Cardano (ADA), the third-largest cryptocurrency, started changing hands on Coinbase Pro at 4:05 p.m. UTC. 

During its first minutes of trading, ADA soared to a new all-time high of $1.88 on the exchange at 4:15 p.m. UTC.

The spread between Coinbase Pro’s ADA/USD pair and Binance’s ADA/USDT pair reached a whopping 39 percent at its peak.

Cardano

Related
Cardano Creator Says New Deals Will Bring "Millions of Users" Into Ecosystem
Presently, ADA is still trading at a four percent premium on Coinbase Pro. 

As reported by U.Today, Coinbase’s exchange for sophisticated traders announced that it would list Cardano on March 16, making the cryptocurrency’s price spike over 18 percent. 

#Cardano News #Coinbase News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image Ripple Executives Want to Prevent SEC from Uncovering Their Financial Information
News
03/12/2021 - 06:05

Ripple Executives Want to Prevent SEC from Uncovering Their Financial Information
Alex Dovbnya
article image One More Real-World Service Adds Privacy Coin Monero (XMR) via Binance Pay. Too Risky?
News
03/13/2021 - 14:29

One More Real-World Service Adds Privacy Coin Monero (XMR) via Binance Pay. Too Risky?
Vladislav Sopov
article image IOTA's Chrysalis Will Allow "Significantly More" Devices to Use It, Co-Founder Dominik Schiener Says
News
03/15/2021 - 14:45

IOTA's Chrysalis Will Allow "Significantly More" Devices to Use It, Co-Founder Dominik Schiener Says
Vladislav Sopov