Chipotle Giving Away $200,000 in Dogecoin, Solana and Other Coins

Mon, 07/25/2022 - 15:41
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Chipotle announces new cryptocurrency giveaway
Fast-casual restaurant Chipotle is giving away as much as $200,000 worth of cryptocurrencies as part of its new "Buy the Dip" promotional campaign.

The Denver, Colorado-based fast-food company has asked its customers to play a game on its promotional website, with each player getting three attempts per day.

Starting from Monday, its customers can win $10,000 worth of Bitcoin (BTC), $5,000 worth of Ethereum (ETH), $1,250 worth of Solana (SOL), $3,000 worth of Avalanche (AVAX) and $3,000 Dogecoin (DOGE) by Saturday. On Sunday, Chipotle will significantly increase the size of prizes to celebrate National Avocado Day. Overall, there are 650,516 prizes available in the game.

All Chipotle Rewards members will also be able to get 1-cent guac or queso blanco on July 31.

Cryptocurrency prizes will be deposited to the Coinbase accounts of verified players.

The promotional campaign comes after Chipotle started accepting cryptocurrency payments in early June through Flexa, a digital payment network that automatically converts cryptocurrencies into fiat money. Those who paid with the help of a Flexa-enabled app were getting a 10% discount over a period of one month.

As reported by U.Today, Chipotle originally dipped its toes into crypto with the "Burritos or Bitcoin" promo campaign that took place last March on the occasion of National Burrito Day (a made-up holiday). The campaign was organized in partnership with former Ripple CTO Stefan Thomas. Players were asked to guess a six-digit code in order to win up to $100,000 worth of Bitcoin. Thomas famously lost the seed phrase to his massive Bitcoin fortune.

