Chinese MATIC, Conflux (CFX) to Undergo Hard Fork Upgrade

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Conflux is set to receive a major hard fork upgrade. The Conflux Network (CFX) hard fork is scheduled to occur at the Conflux epoch of 79,050,000 and will not result in new tokens being created.

Top crypto exchange Binance, in a blog post, announced support for the network upgrade and will handle all technical requirements involved for all users holding CFX in their Binance accounts. To that end, deposits and withdrawals of the CFX token will be suspended starting on approximately Sept. 7 at 4:00 p.m. (UTC).

Binance says it will reopen deposits and withdrawals for CFX once it deems the upgraded networks to be stable and may not notify users in a further announcement.

Conflux hard fork: What to expect

In a blog post, Conflux shares further details on the v2.3.0 release, which introduces a new hard fork.

To prepare for the hard fork, Conflux recommends that all nodes be upgraded before the epoch number reaches 79050000, estimated to be Sept. 7.

Several CIP or Conflux improvement proposals will be enabled on or after the epoch number reaches this count.

For instance, CIP-112 will be enabled when the epoch number reaches 79050000, or on Sept. 7. CIP-107, CIP-118 and CIP-119 will be enabled when the block number reaches 188900000, with an estimated date of Sept. 9, and CIP-113 will be enabled when the PoS block number reaches 766200, likewise estimated to be Sept. 9.

What CIPs are

Explaining more about the CIPs, Conflux states that CIP-107 introduces a "storage point," a burning mechanism for storage collateral. CIP-112, on the other hand, fixes the incorrect encoding and decoding implementation of the custom field of block headers.

CIP-113 makes the PoS finalization faster by shortening the PoS consensus round time and the pivot decision signing wait time, while CIP-118 introduces an internal contract interface to query unused storage points.

CIP-119 is similar to Ethereum improvement proposal EIP-3855, which introduces the PUSH0 (0x5f) instruction that pushes the constant value 0 onto the stack.