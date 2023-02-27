Conflux (CFX) up 241% on News of Massive Ecosystem Expansion: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Conflux (CFX), regarded as China's MATIC, has continued its upward trend following the news of its consistent and major ecosystem growth. At the time of writing, the digital currency is trading at a price of $0.2339, up by 8.74% and 241% over the past month.

Conflux's price growth is a testament to how much the token is elastic to positive ecosystem updates. In one of the most recent news shared by the protocol, it has inked a partnership with Galaxy Blitz, a play-2-earn (P2E) strategy game. The Galaxy Blitz partnership is a showcase that the Conflux protocol is best adapted to different ecosystems.

Amazing new Partnership with @Conflux_Network🎉

#Galaxy Blitz is the only large-scale GameFi project invested in by the Conflux Foundation and will carry out an in-depth long-term cooperation with Conflux.



Pre-Register for Galaxy Blitz game launch: ↙️https://t.co/9MY6DptFRD pic.twitter.com/3V8lROjwAR — Galaxy Blitz (@GalaxyBlitzGame) February 27, 2023

Conflux was designed as a sustainable infrastructure for the global token economy. The protocol enables creators, communities and markets to connect across borders and protocols. It ranked as the first blockchain entity to ink a partnership with China's second-largest telecom service provider, China Telecom.

This partnership has led to the creation of blockchain-based SIM cards that can be accessible to as many as 390 million of the company's customers. This series of events is a major contributory factor to the token's latest performance.

Is CFX upshoot sustainable?

For what it's worth, Conflux is not a meme coin whose growth is more or less comparable to a pump and dump scheme. However, CFX's growth over the past month has been very bullish in what many may term unsustainable growth.

For a digital currency that has been around since 2021 or earlier, the recent growth cannot be said to be spontaneous, as it is backed by quantifiable ecosystem milestones. From the growing partnerships to the recent burn mechanism proposal, Conflux has earned its mark as a protocol with future growth potential.

While prices are bound to correct, CFX is arguably a token to keep an eye on.