China’s Biggest Exchange Huobi Restricts Leverage Radically, Stops New Users from Trading Derivatives

News
Wed, 06/16/2021 - 14:06
article image
Yuri Molchan
Huobi trading platform has radically decreased the size of leverage allowed for its existing users and stopped new Chinese traders from entering the derivatives markets
China's Biggest Exchange Huobi Restricts Leverage Radically, Stops New Users from Trading Derivatives
Chinese crypto and blockchain journalist Colin Wu just exclusively reported that the biggest crypto exchange Huobi has restricted the size of leverage it provides to its current users.

It has also stopped news users in China from trading crypto derivatives.

The size of leverage that traders enjoyed previously totalled 125x maximum. Now, Huobi allows only 5x leverage.

The reason for that, Wu writes, is the concern of the exchange management team about the current crypto regulatory policy in China.

As reported by U.Today, recently China has resumed its crackdown on Bitcoin miners and crypto exchanges. Major search engines, such as Baidu, have recently been blocking search results for Binance, Huobi and OKEx.

The social media giant Weibo has done the same to the accounts and search results related to these trading platforms.

