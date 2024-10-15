Advertisement
    Charles Hoskinson Spotlights 'Overdue' Cardano Upgrade

    Godfrey Benjamin
    Upgrade to focus on Cardano UX just introduced
    Tue, 15/10/2024 - 15:32
    The Cardano ecosystem is always innovating, a trend that has helped the protocol stay competitive in the changing layer-1 ecosystem. Recently, a debate has sprung up on Crypto X on the flexibility of Cardano smart contracts compared to their Ethereum counterparts.

    Cardano rigidity and proposed solution

    The conversation, spearheaded by Cardano Blockchain Developer Andrew Westberg, centers on how the protocol struggles to complete the user's "intent" when these instructions are not completely specified. By its design, the Cardano protocol is rigid when taking instructions to process from users. The upgrade Charles Hoskinson spotlighted will seek to change this narrative overall.

    With bad intent processing, the user experience is generally suboptimal. The solution from Andrew Westberg will directly enhance intent processing, with nested transactions that can take place on or off-chain. One of the key advantages of his proposal is its composability and the Babel Fees it offers. 

    According to the developer, this proposition should be a priority for Cardano stakeholders. Already, Input Output CTO Romain Pellerin and Hoskinson have voiced support for the proposal. However, it remains unknown how the next steps will be fast-tracked. 

    Amid the growing conversation, the price of ADA has slipped by 1.48% in the past 24 hours to $0.3557. Should the community come to a consensus on the potential impact of this proposal, it might restore the price of ADA in the long term.

    Cardano's latest upgrades

    Cardano has spearheaded the switch from a centralized protocol to a decentralized one with its Chang hard fork launch weeks ago. With the Voltaire era now set in, users or ADA holders now have a say in the protocol's governance.

    The layer-1 protocol is living up to its potential overall as a hub for proactive developers. Beyond Charles Hoskinson’s hint about what the protocol is working on, many independent entities are working to enhance Cardano overall.

    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

