Cardano (ADA) Hard Fork Surprisingly Welcomed by Polkadot (DOT)

Cardano (ADA), one of the largest proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchains, succesfully activated the Chang network upgrade. It facilitated the network's transition to self-governance and advanced its performance. Polkadot (DOT) blockchain congratulated its rivals with a cryptic message.

Polkadot (ADA) team congratulates Cardano (ADA) on Chang, hints at Kusama (KSM)

The tam of Polkadot (DOT), a cross-network ecosystem of blockchains, welcomes the Cardano (ADA) migration to the Voltaire era with a celebratory tweet.

Polkadot (DOT) representatives congratulated Cardano (ADA) with the introduction of a 100% on-chain governance led by the ADA community.

Also, the Polkadot (DOT) team attached an "Expect Chaos" motto, which is associated with Kusama (KSM), Polkadot's "sister chain" or "canary network."

As covered by U.Today previously, Cardano (ADA) and Polkadot (DOT) have been working together since Q4, 2023. Cardano (ADA) was integrating Substrate, a Polkadot-associated framework.

Cardano developer Inout Output Global leveraged a set of composable Substrate components (known as "pallets") to unlock the potential of partner chains and ensure their interaction with each other.

ADA price fails to react on Chang activation

Cardano (ADA) community members appreciated the warm welcome from Polkadot (DOT) and are guessing whether it should be treated as a signal of potential collaboration.

As U.Today reported, Cardano (ADA) finally activated its long-anticipated upgrade, Chang, on Sept. 1, 2024. Its name commemorates Phil Inje Chang, the late product manager at IOG.

The hard fork implemented Plutus v3 with new-gen cryptographic primitives, improved performance, enhanced contract efficiency and, most importantly, community governance.

At the same time, the Cardano (ADA) price failed to stem its freefall. Last week, it lost over 10%, which makes it one of the worst performing major altcoins.