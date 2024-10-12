4 Reasons to Stay Bullish on Cardano

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Renowned smart contract developer Phil DiSarro has shared insights into the Cardano blockchain. In an X post, the developer expressed strong sentiments about Cardano’s prospects in the crypto ecosystem. According to him, Cardano (ADA) has advanced astonishingly over the last year, positioning it for a bullish run.

Developer-friendly ecosystem accelerating Cardano's growth

DiSarro highlighted four notable reasons why users stay bullish on Cardano. Chiefly, he mentioned the availability of developer tools such as Aiken, Plu-ts, Opshin, Helios and Scalus. DiSarro insists these have made it easier for developers with various programming backgrounds to build on Cardano. These tools lower the barriers to entry for new developers, expanding the ecosystem rapidly.

Let me clarify, I have never been more bullish on Cardano. The ecosystem has advanced at an unbelievable pace over the last year.



Notably, an influx of developers can lead to a surge in decentralized applications (dApps) built on Cardano. This will ultimately boost its utility and attract more users. The ease of the development process increases Cardano’s attractiveness, leading to more projects and businesses choosing Cardano as their preferred blockchain, which drives demand for ADA tokens.

Another reason DiSarro is bullish on Cardano is the zero-knowledge (ZK) primitives, which are now live. The tool enables Cardano dApps to interact with real-world data while maintaining user privacy, a significant advantage in industries like finance and healthcare.

In crypto, privacy-preserving applications attract users who prioritize security and confidentiality. The more use cases Cardano has, the higher the potential to attract high-profile partnerships or projects, leading to price appreciation.

Rollups and scalability securing future expansion

Additionally, DiSarro maintained that rollups will enable Cardano to handle a much higher volume of transactions without compromising its security or decentralization. Therefore, the influx of new users will not negatively affect the chain. Rather, it has been positioned to handle large-scale applications efficiently.

Moreover, the L1 security features position Cardano as a leading option for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise use cases. This could drive ADA demand as more users and developers flock to the network.

Furthermore, Cardano’s account abstraction will make it easier for users from other blockchains to switch to or interact with the chain. This will likely improve adoption and network effects. Meanwhile, features like Babel Fees will increase the utility of ADA and other tokens in the ecosystem, likely boosting demand and market value.

As of writing, data showed Cardano price trading for $0.3535, up by 4% in the past 24 hours.