Charles Hoskinson Responds to Michael Saylor Calling ADA Security, Here's What He Says

Sat, 07/16/2022 - 13:15
article image
Yuri Molchan
Founder of Cardano has criticized MicroStrategy CEO for referring to ADA as a security and for being a toxic Bitcoin maximalist
Charles Hoskinson Responds to Michael Saylor Calling ADA Security, Here's What He Says
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

In a recent AMA ("Ask Me Anything" session) from Monglia, founder of Cardano and IOG Charles Hoskinson shared his thoughts on Michael Saylor calling Cardano a security recently.

Hoskinson responds to Saylor’s claims about ADA

Hoskinson compared Michael Saylor to Tone Vayes in the current period the crypto market is living through. Vays, as the Cardano CEO reminded the community, used to be very popular and used to call everything, except Bitcoin, a scam.

Now, Hosk stated, Michael Saylor has taken his place, saying that “Bitcoin is the way” and everything else is a scam or a security.

Cardano founder made a reminder that Cardano is far more decentrealized than Bitcoin, it has far more utility than BTC that is merely a store-of-value, according to Hoskinson, and he stated that people keep buying ADA not just to speculate but to spend ADA on various products and services offered by Cardano-based projects.

Still, Michael Saylor calls ADA a security, while, according to Hoskinson, the only real use-case for Bitcoin is to speculate and despite this, nobody calls BTC a security.

Charles also warned that if Bitcoin does not work the way Saylor expects it to, he will go bankrupt.

Related
SHIB Returns as Whales’ Biggest Holding and One of Most Purchased Assets

“Most useless people to engage with”

Overall, Cardano founder admitted that he does not pay much attention to these claims of the MicroStrategy CEO and he does not think arguing with him about ADA would be a productive conversation.

He also shared his view of Bitcoin maximalists, calling them “the most difficult, toxic and useless people to engage with”.

#MicroStrategy News #Cardano News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image BTC, ETH, XRP, BNB, AVAX and DOT Price Analysis for July 16
07/16/2022 - 15:49
BTC, ETH, XRP, BNB, AVAX and DOT Price Analysis for July 16
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Shiba Inu, Dogecoin Holders Can Now Enjoy Luxury Yacht Services with Their Cryptos
07/16/2022 - 14:38
Shiba Inu, Dogecoin Holders Can Now Enjoy Luxury Yacht Services with Their Cryptos
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Ripple Co-Founder Jed McCaleb Made U-Turn on Selling His Last 5 Million XRP; Here's Why
07/16/2022 - 14:19
Ripple Co-Founder Jed McCaleb Made U-Turn on Selling His Last 5 Million XRP; Here's Why
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide