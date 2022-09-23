Charles Hoskinson: Here's What Effect Cardano's Vasil Upgrade Has Now

IOG founder says that implementation of Vasil is now inspiring hundreds of projects to build on Cardano

Founder of Cardano and IOG Charles Hoskinson has taken to Twitter to share a positive comment on the Vasil upgrade that took place on Sept. 22 on the Cardano chain.

Twitter account @projectNEWM, a project that is building a music streaming marketplace for artists and music fans, has posted a tweet sparkling with enthusiasm and praising the implementation of the Vasil hard fork on Cardano that has finally taken place.

The tweet says that they had been looking forward to the upgrade since, now, they can deploy smart contracts on it. Vasil, according to the person behind the Twitter account, will make deploying smart contracts more efficient and cheap.

Hoskinson commented that he has seen "hundreds of tweets like this one," adding that a great deal of projects are excited to build on Cardano now.

I've seen hundreds of tweets like this one. Lots of projects are excited to deploy now https://t.co/6SxxaotFcH — Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) September 23, 2022

So far, the first upgrade has taken place; Vasil occurred at epoch 365 on Sept. 22 at 9:45 p.m. (UTC). The second one, Plutus V2 Cost Model network upgrade, will be rolled out on Sept. 27 at 9:45 p.m. (UTC). That will be epoch 366.

Vasil will implement a new version of Plutus, Cardano's native program language for smart contracts.

Prior to the time of the Vasil implementation, ADA soared back into the top 10 list of the most-purchased assets on the BNB Chain for the largest 100 BSC whales, according to WhaleStats data.

At press time, Cardano's native token ADA is changing hands at $0.4626, per data provided by CoinMarketCap.