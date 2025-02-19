Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Chainlink (LINK) Plummets 40%: Is Price Rebound on Horizon?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Wed, 19/02/2025 - 14:33
    Advertisement
    Chainlink (LINK) Plummets 40%: Is Price Rebound on Horizon?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Decentralized oracle network Chainlink has dropped nearly 40% over the past month, leaving investors wondering if a rebound might be on the horizon.

    Advertisement

    Chainlink fell significantly in yesterday's trading session, dropping from highs of $19.20 to $17.28 before slightly reversing losses in today's session. At press time, Chainlink (LINK) was up 0.06% in the last 24 hours to $18.05.

    According to Ali, a crypto analyst, the recent Chainlink price correction, which has seen it decline nearly 40% in the past month, aligns with a network contraction, signaling a slowdown in activity for Chainlink. The Chainlink LINK network has been contracting since Nov. 30, indicating a slowdown in activity.

    HOT Stories
    CZ Receives More BNB Than He Initially Donated
    Solana (SOL): Worst Drop in 3 Years, US Dollar to Decimate Bitcoin (BTC)? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surprise Recovery Possible
    Coinbase Premium Drops as Bitcoin Price Plunges to $93K
    Ripple Executive Names Main Source of 'Waste' at SEC

    The price drop is also reflected in the MVRV ratio, which measures trader profitability. Right now, those who bought LINK in the last 30 days are sitting at an average loss of -16%. This is a level that has historically marked selling exhaustion points.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Chainlink Sees Highest Whale Activity in 14 Months, Is Major Move Coming?
    Wed, 02/05/2025 - 12:57
    Chainlink Sees Highest Whale Activity in 14 Months, Is Major Move Coming?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    The larger crypto market saw mixed price action in the early Wednesday trading session, but the majority of crypto assets were in the green at press time. Investors are anticipating the FOMC meeting minutes from January, set to be issued on Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. ET, which will provide fresh insights into monetary policy and how long the Fed will continue to keep interest rates steady.

    Is rebound on horizon?

    In an earlier tweet, Ali indicated that Chainlink (LINK) has historically rebounded when the MVRV drops below -16%, with past gains of 312%, 64%, 61%, 25% and 52%. MVRV is currently at -16.3%, which could indicate another comeback on the horizon.

    Related
    Chainlink Records 223% Stunning Rally in Volumes as LINK Price Spikes
    Mon, 01/20/2025 - 16:22
    Chainlink Records 223% Stunning Rally in Volumes as LINK Price Spikes
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Meanwhile, whales are buying Chainlink's recent price dip. Ali observed that over the last 24 hours, whales have bought over 1.10 million Chainlink worth more than $20 million, which is an early sign of confidence returning.

    However, for Chainlink to confirm a rebound, it must break past $19 to target $23.70. Amid the current market uncertainty, the $15.50 level remains key to watch, as losing this support could invalidate the bullish outlook and trigger a steeper correction.

    That said, the most critical support level for Chainlink is at $15.50, while key resistance levels to watch are $19 and $23.70. A breakout or breakdown from these levels could set the trend for Chainlink's next price move.

    #Chainlink (LINK) News

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 19, 2025 - 14:28
    Recent Bitcoin 'Crash' Dispelled by Economist Henrik Zeberg
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    News
    Feb 19, 2025 - 14:19
    87,328 Solana (SOL) Stun Biggest Crypto Exchange Amid Recovery Push
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Centralhash Highlights Profitable Opportunities in Bitcoin Cloud Mining
    Key Factors for KAS Miners to Consider in 2025
    Supermoon and Peanut Trade to Host Leading Founders & Investors during ETH Denver 2025
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Chainlink (LINK) Plummets 40%: Is Price Rebound on Horizon?
    Recent Bitcoin 'Crash' Dispelled by Economist Henrik Zeberg
    87,328 Solana (SOL) Stun Biggest Crypto Exchange Amid Recovery Push
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD