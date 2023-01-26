Cboe Plans to Go Beyond Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ether (ETH) and Litecoin (LTC)

Thu, 01/26/2023 - 09:19
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Cboe made another foray into cryptocurrency market following acquisition of ErisX
Cboe Plans to Go Beyond Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ether (ETH) and Litecoin (LTC)
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Cboe Global Market is willing to add support for more cryptocurrencies on its trading platform, according to a report by Bloomberg.

The Chicago-based company currently offers access to Bitcoin (BTC) as well as several alternative cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ether (ETH), Litecoin (LTC) and USD Coin.

Last August, Cboe Global Markets listed such trading heavyweights as Jump Crypto, Robinhood and DRW among its equity partners for its Cboe Digital division.

Cboe Digital Markets was formed after the Chicago-based trading giant moved to acquire cryptocurrency derivatives marketplace ErisX. ErisX, which was originally launched back in 2018, enjoyed backing from such major players as TD Ameritrade, Virtu Financial and DRW Holdings.

Related
Justin Sun Transfers $15 Million Worth of ETH on Poloniex: Is He Cashing Out?
Cboe made a trailblazing move by introducing a cash-settled futures product at the end of 2017. This happened just a day before the CME, its main rival, announced the launch of a similar product.

The company later discontinued the product after the start of a brutal bear market in early 2018. The high-profile ErisX acquisition marked the company's return to the market.

Cboe Global Markets Chief Executive Officer Ed Tilly says that the firm will proceed with caution with new cryptocurrency listings due to regulatory uncertainty.

#Bitcoin News #Cboe
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Chainlink (LINK) Sets New Network Milestone: Details
01/26/2023 - 11:08
Chainlink (LINK) Sets New Network Milestone: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Bitcoin (BTC) Now шn Bull Phase, Here's Why: CryptoQuant CEO
01/26/2023 - 10:55
Bitcoin (BTC) Now шn Bull Phase, Here's Why: CryptoQuant CEO
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Shibarium's Potential Skyrockets, SHIB Lead Dev Reveals Big-Name Users: Details
01/26/2023 - 10:43
Shibarium's Potential Skyrockets, SHIB Lead Dev Reveals Big-Name Users: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide