Cboe Plans to Go Beyond Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ether (ETH) and Litecoin (LTC)

Cboe made another foray into cryptocurrency market following acquisition of ErisX

Cboe Global Market is willing to add support for more cryptocurrencies on its trading platform, according to a report by Bloomberg.

The Chicago-based company currently offers access to Bitcoin (BTC) as well as several alternative cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ether (ETH), Litecoin (LTC) and USD Coin.

Last August, Cboe Global Markets listed such trading heavyweights as Jump Crypto, Robinhood and DRW among its equity partners for its Cboe Digital division.

Cboe Digital Markets was formed after the Chicago-based trading giant moved to acquire cryptocurrency derivatives marketplace ErisX. ErisX, which was originally launched back in 2018, enjoyed backing from such major players as TD Ameritrade, Virtu Financial and DRW Holdings.

Cboe made a trailblazing move by introducing a cash-settled futures product at the end of 2017. This happened just a day before the CME, its main rival, announced the launch of a similar product.

The company later discontinued the product after the start of a brutal bear market in early 2018. The high-profile ErisX acquisition marked the company's return to the market.

Cboe Global Markets Chief Executive Officer Ed Tilly says that the firm will proceed with caution with new cryptocurrency listings due to regulatory uncertainty.