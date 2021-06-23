PointPay PointPay

Cathie Wood's ARK Buys the Bitcoin Dip

News
Wed, 06/23/2021 - 05:59
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Cathie Wood's ARK has increased its Bitcoin stake on the recent dip
Cathie Wood's ARK Buys the Bitcoin Dip
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

While Bitcoin’s recent dip below $30,000 made even some of the most ardent bulls panic, Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management bought the dip.

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF purchased 1,046,002 shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust on Tuesday, according to the firm’s daily trade summary.

As of Wednesday, the fund has a 4.57 weight in GBTC. The trust’s shares represent ARK Next Generation Internet ETF’s third biggest holding (behind only Square and Tesla).   

Meanwhile, ARK Innovation ETF also bought 214,718 shares of Coinbase, the largest U.S. crypto exchange.

Yesterday, Bitcoin plunged to a five-month low of $28,600 before bulls managed to stage a comeback. The flagship coin is currently trading at $34,157 on the Bitstamp exchange. 

card

As reported by U.Today, Wood predicted that Bitcoin could reach $500,000.

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image Bitcoin Recovers to $34,000, While Ethereum Is Back Above $2,000
06/23/2021 - 07:14

Bitcoin Recovers to $34,000, While Ethereum Is Back Above $2,000
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
article image Cathie Wood's ARK Buys the Bitcoin Dip
06/23/2021 - 05:59

Cathie Wood's ARK Buys the Bitcoin Dip
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
article image This is What El Salvador's Volcano-Powered Bitcoin Mining Facility Is Going to Look Like
06/23/2021 - 04:02

This is What El Salvador's Volcano-Powered Bitcoin Mining Facility Is Going to Look Like
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya