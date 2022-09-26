Cardano's Vasil Upgrade Now Supported by Bitfinex Exchange

Cryptocurrency exchange Bitfinex has joined the list of exchanges that support Cardano’s Vasil hard fork

Cryptocurrency exchange Bitfinex has announced support for Cardano’s Vasil hard fork, joining a slew of other crypto trading platforms.

According to a Monday blog post, new features will become available starting from Tuesday.

Bitfinex has noted that the implementation of the hard fork will not affect trading, deposits, and withdrawals.

As reported by U.Today, the much-hyped hard fork successfully went live on Sept. 22 after several months of delays.

The new upgrade will improve the handling of on-chain script, enhance throughput and increase the level of decentralization.

The price of the native ADA token has now dropped by more than 9% since the launch of the hard fork, which ended up being a sell-the-news event.