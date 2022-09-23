Cardano's Vasil Hard Fork Goes Live; What's Next?

Fri, 09/23/2022 - 08:44
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Cardano's much-anticipated Vasil hard fork has finally gone live, which resulted in relatively modest price uptick for ADA token
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Cardano's much-hyped Vasil hard fork has finally gone live after months of delays.

Input Output and Cardano Foundation successfully forked the mainnet via a hard fork combinator (HFC) event at 9:44 p.m. UTC.

While the new upgrade brings significant improvements to the proof-of-stake blockchain, it is worth noting that not all of them will be activated at once. As explained by Input Output CEO Charles Hoskinson, some of the features that come with the hard fork will be activated on Sept. 27, which will be the start of a new epoch.

The upgrade was originally supposed to go live in June, but the developers had to postpone it due to technical difficulties.

The successful implementation of the Vasil hard fork has pushed the price of the native ADA token slightly higher. The cryptocurrency is up roughly 5.2% over the past 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap. The cryptocurrency, however, is still down 84.89% from its record peak that was achieved on the verge of the Alonzo hard fork last September.

Cardano's most ambitious upgrade to date comes shortly after rival blockchain Ethereum finally switched to proof-of-stake, significantly reducing its CO2 footprint.

The upgrade makes smart contracts more efficient and cost-effective because of Plutus 2.0, a new version of the blockchain's scripting language. According to Hoskinson, plenty of new projects are now "excited" to deploy their smart contracts following the Vasil upgrade.

#Cardano News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

