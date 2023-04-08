Cardano's (ADA) Ouroboros Leios Upcoming Upgrade Makes Transactions 10x Faster

Vanessa Harris, Web3 product lead and crypto advisor, shares an eccentric analogy for the next upgrade to the key consensus for the Cardano (ADA) blockchain. Here's how the slight change to data logistics can advance throughput and value transfer speed for all Cardano (ADA) accounts.

Cardano's (ADA) Ouroboros Leios upgrade advances its transaction speed 10x, here's how

In her latest thread, Harris compared Cardano's (ADA) Ouroboros Leios upgrade to the work of a Disney ride operator. It is set to advance the resource-efficiency of its nodes usage.

Cardano's upcoming improvement to Ouroboros Leios is impressive.



Disney-level impressive.



It's a 10x improvement to transaction speed only possible with UTXOs.

Accomplished by allowing idle node to do computations between blocks, that can be bundled in the next block.



1/ pic.twitter.com/QPVKCR5lOI — Vanessa Harris (@technologypoet) April 7, 2023

She compared Cardano (ADA) with this upgrade to a Disney park. The operators get everyone ready so that when it is their turn, the visitor can just hop on the ride. With this approach, there is no way for park resources to stay idle regardless of the number of visitors in a certain period of time.

Cardano's (ADA) Ouroboros Leios works in a similar manner. It leverages nodes that previously used to be idle; they can do computations between blocks:

Input Endorsers are chosen between blocks to prepare inputs (...) These inputs are then included in the next block by the block producer

This results in a monstrous transaction speed boost: The blockchain is able to have its verification speed increased by orders of magnitude. Such changes are only available to blockchains with the UTXO model, the researcher added.

What is Cardano's Ouroboros and what makes it special?

The followers of the researcher largely agreed with the analysis by Harris. As covered by U.Today, Ouroboros Leios is among the most anticipated updates for the entire Cardano (ADA) community.

Since Q2-Q3, 2022, it has been discussed by Cardano (ADA) developers and enthusiasts. It will push the barriers of scalability and transactional speed not only for Cardano (ADA), but also for the entire ecosystem of UTXO blockchains.

Ouroboros itself is a subclass of proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus protocols that is used by Cardano (ADA) and Polkadot (DOT) blockchains for synchronization between nodes and adding new blocks.