Cardano's (ADA) Smart Contract Environment Plutus Goes Live in Devnet

With new development environment Plutus Playground, all devs can get their hands dirty with Cardano's smart contracts right now

Plutus is a Cardano-based smart contract environment. Once the Goguen phase of Cardano progress goes live in mainnet, it will be able to onboard smart contracts for decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial protocols (DeFis). Now, all enthusiasts are invited to deploy their contracts in the Plutus Playground devnet environment.

Developers can experiment with building on Cardano with Plutus Playground

According to an official announcement by Input Output HK, the software company behind Cardano's blockchain solutions, the new testing environment Plutus Playground is up and running. Based on Haskell principles, it allows all developers to write and deploy test versions of their smart contracts for Cardano (ADA).

The new release of Plutus Playground requires no additional installations as it works directly in a browser. Input Output HK added tutorials on writing and compiling Cardano's smart contracts.

Also, the Plutus team implemented a new user interface to advance the developer experience of writing smart contracts for Cardano (ADA).

Like all of Cardano's previous Goguen devnets, Plutus Playground includes editor, simulator and transactions modes. While editor mode allows the coder to write and edit software, the simulator displays the behavior of the smart contract on Cardano (ADA) blockchain. All transactions related to the activity of certain smart contracts are also displayed with mainnet-like configurations.

Goguen mainnet is on the menu

Primarily, Cardano's Plutus Playground targets companies of all sizes, governments, ADA token holders and entrepreneurs as the audience of its experiments.

The release of Plutus Playground paves the way to Goguen, a stage of Cardano (ADA) blockchain progress at which the fully decentralized blockchain starts running smart contracts. The ongoing stage, Shelley, was activated on July 31, 2020, and brought ADA staking options for Cardano (ADA) enthusiasts.

As covered by U.Today previously, Cardano (ADA) is actively searching for developers ready to run smart contracts on it. The public testnet of smart contracts is scheduled for March 2021, and the mainnet release of Goguen is expected in Q2, 2021.