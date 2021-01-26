ENG
RU

Cardano's (ADA) Smart Contract Environment Plutus Goes Live in Devnet

News
Tue, 01/26/2021 - 10:35
article image
Vladislav Sopov
With new development environment Plutus Playground, all devs can get their hands dirty with Cardano's smart contracts right now
Cardano's (ADA) Smart Contract Environment Plutus Goes Live in Devnet
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

Plutus is a Cardano-based smart contract environment. Once the Goguen phase of Cardano progress goes live in mainnet, it will be able to onboard smart contracts for decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial protocols (DeFis). Now, all enthusiasts are invited to deploy their contracts in the Plutus Playground devnet environment.

Developers can experiment with building on Cardano with Plutus Playground

According to an official announcement by Input Output HK, the software company behind Cardano's blockchain solutions, the new testing environment Plutus Playground is up and running. Based on Haskell principles, it allows all developers to write and deploy test versions of their smart contracts for Cardano (ADA).

Cardano (ADA) releases Plutus Playground
Image via Twitter

The new release of Plutus Playground requires no additional installations as it works directly in a browser. Input Output HK added tutorials on writing and compiling Cardano's smart contracts.

Also, the Plutus team implemented a new user interface to advance the developer experience of writing smart contracts for Cardano (ADA).

Like all of Cardano's previous Goguen devnets, Plutus Playground includes editor, simulator and transactions modes. While editor mode allows the coder to write and edit software, the simulator displays the behavior of the smart contract on Cardano (ADA) blockchain. All transactions related to the activity of certain smart contracts are also displayed with mainnet-like configurations.

Goguen mainnet is on the menu

Primarily, Cardano's Plutus Playground targets companies of all sizes, governments, ADA token holders and entrepreneurs as the audience of its experiments.

The release of Plutus Playground paves the way to Goguen, a stage of Cardano (ADA) blockchain progress at which the fully decentralized blockchain starts running smart contracts. The ongoing stage, Shelley, was activated on July 31, 2020, and brought ADA staking options for Cardano (ADA) enthusiasts.

Related Charles Hoskinson, IOHK CEO, Shares Date of Cardano's (ADA) Plutus Open-Source Release
Related
Charles Hoskinson, IOHK CEO, Shares Date of Cardano's (ADA) Plutus Open-Source Release

As covered by U.Today previously, Cardano (ADA) is actively searching for developers ready to run smart contracts on it. The public testnet of smart contracts is scheduled for March 2021, and the mainnet release of Goguen is expected in Q2, 2021.

#Cardano News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

article image Ripple Giant Moves 200 Million XRP from Escrow Wallet
News
01/20/2021 - 11:02

Ripple Giant Moves 200 Million XRP from Escrow Wallet

Yuri Molchan
article image Kyber Network (KNC) Announces Kyber 3.0, Migrates to Global DeFi Hub
News
01/21/2021 - 15:23

Kyber Network (KNC) Announces Kyber 3.0, Migrates to Global DeFi Hub

Vladislav Sopov
article image "Big Short" Steve Eisman Doesn't Want to Get Involved in Bitcoin
News
01/22/2021 - 19:28

"Big Short" Steve Eisman Doesn't Want to Get Involved in Bitcoin

Alex Dovbnya