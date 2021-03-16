Cardano Soars 18 Percent on Coinbase Pro Listing

News
Tue, 03/16/2021 - 17:55
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Cardano is the latest cryptocurrency to hit Coinbase Pro
Cardano Soars 18 Percent on Coinbase Pro Listing
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

On Tuesday, soon-to-be-public U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Pro announced support for Cardano (ADA), the fourth-largest cryptocurrency by market cap. 

The token has jumped over 18 percent on the announcement, reaching an intraday high of $1.28 before trimming some of its gains. 

Cardano
Image by tradingview.com

Related
Over 100 Companies to Shift from Ethereum to Cardano: Charles Hoskinson

The native cryptocurrency of the proof-of-stake blockchain of the same name will be available for trading starting from March 18 if "liquidity conditions are met." Coinbase's professional trading arm has already started accepting inbound ADA transfers. Coinbase.com is yet to list the token. 

IOHK CEO Charles Hoskinson believes that the addition of ADA is "the beginning of a great relationship" that he expects to extend throughout the upcoming years: 

I'm so happy to see that announcement today. It's been a long road. A lot of very hard work went into that.     

Last week, Coinbase Pro listed Polygon (MATIC), SushiSwap (SUSHI), and SKALE (SKL).    

#Cardano News #Coinbase News #Cryptocurrency Trading
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image Ripple's Brad Garlinghouse Will Not Sue YouTube for XRP Giveaway Scams
News
03/10/2021 - 10:00

Ripple's Brad Garlinghouse Will Not Sue YouTube for XRP Giveaway Scams
Vladislav Sopov
article image John Lennon's Son Tags Bitcoin in His Twitter Bio, Supports "Laser Eyes" Flashmob
News
03/11/2021 - 10:53

John Lennon's Son Tags Bitcoin in His Twitter Bio, Supports "Laser Eyes" Flashmob
Yuri Molchan
article image Bitcoin (BTC) Intraday Highs and Lows Defined by New Pattern: Bloomberg
News
03/12/2021 - 13:20

Bitcoin (BTC) Intraday Highs and Lows Defined by New Pattern: Bloomberg
Vladislav Sopov