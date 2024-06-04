Cardano Skyrockets 28% in Volume as ADA Price Eyes Epic Breakout

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

According to CoinGlass , the volume of derivatives trading on the popular cryptocurrency Cardano (ADA) has increased by 28.9% over the past 24 hours. Thus, as the data reports, perpetual futures on the Cardano token reached $362.30 million over the past 24 hours.

Moreover, according to CoinMarketCap , the volume of ADA trading on spot markets among all exchanges amounted to $306.29 million during the period under review. Thus, the total trading volume of Cardano token on spot and derivatives markets amounted to $668 million over the past day.

It is interesting to note that unlike the futures market for the Cardano token, the volume on the spot market did not increase over the 24-hour period but actually decreased slightly. This suggests that ADA trading was mainly on the open futures market and was more speculative than investing in nature.

Cardano (ADA) price outlook

And there is plenty of room for speculation with Cardano. Looking at the price chart of ADA , we can see that first, the price of the token increased today, and second, it reached the key level of $0.46, which unfortunately it could not overcome.

