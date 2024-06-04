Advertisement
AD

    Cardano Skyrockets 28% in Volume as ADA Price Eyes Epic Breakout

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Cardano explodes epic 28% in volume, while ADA price eyes breakout
    Tue, 4/06/2024 - 15:48
    Cardano Skyrockets 28% in Volume as ADA Price Eyes Epic Breakout
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    According to CoinGlass, the volume of derivatives trading on the popular cryptocurrency Cardano (ADA) has increased by 28.9% over the past 24 hours. Thus, as the data reports, perpetual futures on the Cardano token reached $362.30 million over the past 24 hours. 

    Advertisement

    Moreover, according to CoinMarketCap, the volume of ADA trading on spot markets among all exchanges amounted to $306.29 million during the period under review. Thus, the total trading volume of Cardano token on spot and derivatives markets amounted to $668 million over the past day. 

    Related
    Tue, 06/04/2024 - 14:44
    Cardano Founder Reacts to Cardano Security Sustainability Survey
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    HOT Stories
    Binance Issues Critical Security Warning in Wake of Recent Incident
    Binance Issues Critical Security Warning in Wake of Recent Incident
    TON Coin Shows Top 2 Interest in Buying on Cryptocurrency Market
    Elon Musk Shares "Hodl" Warren Buffett Tweet, Crypto Community Goes Wild
    SHIB Skyrockets 10,990% In This Key Metric After Recent SHIB Team Warning

    It is interesting to note that unlike the futures market for the Cardano token, the volume on the spot market did not increase over the 24-hour period but actually decreased slightly. This suggests that ADA trading was mainly on the open futures market and was more speculative than investing in nature. 

    Cardano (ADA) price outlook

    And there is plenty of room for speculation with Cardano. Looking at the price chart of ADA, we can see that first, the price of the token increased today, and second, it reached the key level of $0.46, which unfortunately it could not overcome. 

    ""
    ADA to USD by CoinMarketCap

    Related
    Mon, 06/03/2024 - 14:45
    'There's Enough Money': Cardano Creator Calms Down ADA Community
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    This zone represents a strong price ceiling for the popular cryptocurrency, which it has not been able to break for a long time. Against this backdrop, jokes even began to appear that ADA is a stablecoin that costs $0.45. If Cardano is able to break through this mark, or rather ADA buyers bring the token to the zone above, the jokes would quickly end.

    #Cardano News #Cardano
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    related image Bitcoin ETFs Show 'Staying Power,' Top Analyst Says
    Jun 04, 2024 - 15:43
    Bitcoin ETFs Show 'Staying Power,' Top Analyst Says
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image 3 Shiba Inu Metrics to Watch as SHIB Plays Rebound Game
    Jun 04, 2024 - 15:43
    3 Shiba Inu Metrics to Watch as SHIB Plays Rebound Game
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image Four Satoshi Era Bitcoin Miner Wallets Revive to Make This Suprising Move
    Jun 04, 2024 - 15:43
    Four Satoshi Era Bitcoin Miner Wallets Revive to Make This Suprising Move
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    GaiaNet Announces Beta Product Launch Following Successful Alpha Phase
    $COOKIE sets to launch on June 13th after securing $5.5M from VCs such as Animoca Brands, Spartan Group, and Mapleblock Capital
    iExec Launches Enhanced DataProtector: Revolutionizing Web3 Monetization & Ownership
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Cardano Skyrockets 28% in Volume as ADA Price Eyes Epic Breakout
    Bitcoin ETFs Show 'Staying Power,' Top Analyst Says
    3 Shiba Inu Metrics to Watch as SHIB Plays Rebound Game
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD