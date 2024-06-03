Cardano Founder on Scaling: 'Things Could Move Very Fast'

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a recent tweet, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson addressed concerns over scaling within the ADA community. Hoskinson highlighted that the Cardano treasury has sufficient funds to pursue an aggressive Leios, Hydra and Zero-Knowledge (ZK) scaling program if the community decides to pursue this direction.

"For those discussing scaling, there is enough money in the treasury to pursue an aggressive Leios, Hydra, and ZK program if the community wants to go in this direction," Hoskinson stated.

Advocating for a parallel approach, Hoskinson pointed out that Cardano has the infrastructure and talent required to undertake multiple scaling initiatives simultaneously. This approach would enable the blockchain to address immediate scaling needs while planning for future demands.

Reflecting on the significant advancements made over the past two years, Hoskinson expressed optimism about the potential for rapid progress in scaling Cardano. The significant upgrades and innovations introduced in the last 24 months have laid a strong foundation for further development on the Cardano blockchain.

"I also believe things could move very fast, given all the enhancements we've seen over the last 24 months," Hoskinson remarked. This optimism is grounded in the continuous improvements to Cardano's infrastructure, which have enhanced the platform's scalability, security and functionality.



These include the Vasil Upgrade in September 2022, which brought increased functionality, performance and scalability by enhancing Cardano's smart contract capabilities through Plutus v2. The Valentine upgrade in February 2023 included support for SECP256k1, which Bitcoin, Ethereum and Binance Coin use for public key cryptography.

Cardano's founder's statement no doubt attracted reactions from the ADA community. Rick McCracken DIGI, a Cardano SPO, commented: "I would like to see rapid scaling. At the same time I would no want to see rapid depletion of the treasury since there is enough Ada in there to tank the price, thus costing more Ada to pay for the same level of effort. But, yes, the more scalability the better."