Cardano Sees 6x More Transaction Volumes Than Ethereum at $42.1 Billion Topping in On-Chain Activity

News
Thu, 03/03/2022 - 10:24
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Cardano outperforms Bitcoin and Ethereum in terms of transaction volumes with over $42.1 billion
Cardano Sees 6x More Transaction Volumes Than Ethereum at $42.1 Billion Topping in On-Chain Activity
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Per recent data from Messari, Cardano has seen six times more Ethereum transaction volumes in the last 24 hours at a present value of $42.1 billion. Overall, Cardano tops in on-chain activity, leading in 24-hour transaction volumes and adjusted transaction volumes as well.

Cardano outperformed lead cryptocurrencies Bitcoin and Ethereum, which recorded $36.38 billion and $7.42 billion, respectively. Adjusted transaction volume remains a good way to isolate only the most important transactions.

Messari
On-Chain Activity, Source: Messari.io

Cardano outperformed lead cryptocurrencies Bitcoin and Ethereum in adjusted transaction volumes, with a 24-hour volume of $41 billion compared to Bitcoin's $13.83 billion and Ethereum's $5.94 billion.

Cardano large transactions spike

Alongside this, the Cardano blockchain reported a massive rise in large transactions greater than $100,000 in the last 24 hours. Per IntoTheBlock data, the number of Cardano's large transactions has risen nearly 83% over the past day to 6,715.

IntoTheBlock
Large Transactions, Courtesy: IntoTheBlock

Large transactions are those in which the amount transferred exceeds $100,000, according to IntoTheBlock. The on-chain volume of these transactions gives an idea of the amount whales and institutional players transact on a given day.
 
Increases in the volume of large transactions indicate increased activity among institutional buyers and sellers.

As U.Today previously reported, Cardano continues to see accumulation as large addresses holding between 100,000 and 1 million tokens bought more than 16,000,000 ADA as the price neared the $1 mark on March 1.

In similar news, decentralized Cardano-based exchange AdaSwap has secured $2.6 million in funding from such investors as Pluto Digital, GBV Capital, iAngels, Finova Capital and Banter Capital. Israeli actress Gal Gadot, who became an international superstar with "Wonder Woman" in 2018, is among angel investors who have put their money into the project.

The former model says that participating in AdaSwap's funding round was "an exciting investment opportunity" for her. Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has already welcomed Gadot, a former Israeli soldier, to the "Cardano family."

#Cardano News #Bitcoin #Ethereum News
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst, technical analyst and experienced fund manager. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Tron Founder Justin Sun Sends $55 Million to Binance: Details
03/03/2022 - 10:52
Tron Founder Justin Sun Sends $55 Million to Binance: Details
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image 442.6 Billion SHIB Purchased by Major ETH Whale "Gimli," Now He Holds 1 Trillion SHIB
03/03/2022 - 10:13
442.6 Billion SHIB Purchased by Major ETH Whale "Gimli," Now He Holds 1 Trillion SHIB
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Charles Schwab Files for Crypto Economy ETF
03/03/2022 - 09:19
Charles Schwab Files for Crypto Economy ETF
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya