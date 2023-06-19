Cardano Rolls Out New Node Version on Mainnet: Details

Mon, 06/19/2023 - 20:09
Alex Dovbnya
Stake pool operations are encouraged to update to this version which introduces enhanced operations
Cardano Rolls Out New Node Version on Mainnet: Details
Cardano developers are urging stake pool operators (SPOs) to update to the latest Node version, 8.1.1, which was released earlier today. 

The recent update will enhance operations across the platform by distributing the previously epoch boundary-focused computations throughout the entire epoch.

This modification aims to make transitions between epochs, or time periods on the blockchain, smoother for users.

Cardano community member Rick McCracken shared that Node 8.1.1 also addresses issues related to peer-to-peer connections (P2P) and the domain name system (DNS).

Resolving these concerns adds another layer of efficiency to Cardano's mainnet, making it a more appealing platform for both new and existing users.

The release of Node 8.1.1 once again demonstrates the developer team's continuous commitment to improving its blockchain technology.

The Cardano team strongly encourages all SPOs to update to this latest version, stressing its readiness for mainnet usage and the significant improvements it introduces.

Ignoring the technical complexities underlying blockchain technology, this update boils down to providing an improved and more efficient user experience on the Cardano platform.

About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

