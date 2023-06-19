Cardano (ADA) Doing What ETH Did in 2020: Chart

Mon, 06/19/2023 - 11:18
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Declining Bitcoin dominance creates opportunities for blockchains like Cardano to thrive alongside Ethereum
Cardano (ADA) Doing What ETH Did in 2020: Chart
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Cardano (ADA) is navigating through the current bearish market climate, somewhat mirroring the path that Ethereum (ETH) charted in the 2020 bear cycle. This observation could herald a positive turn for the ADA token if history indeed decides to repeat itself.

Throughout the previous bear market, Bitcoin dominance increased from approximately 35% to a whopping 73%, largely as a result of the market's flight to the perceived safety of the crypto heavyweight. However, in the last 25 months, the dominance of Bitcoin has only risen from about 39% to 49%, revealing a different pattern this time. This seems to indicate a shift in the crypto landscape, leaning toward a multi-chain future where several blockchains coexist and thrive simultaneously.

Amid this shift, Ethereum's share of the total market cap impressively retained its position at about 20%, even throughout the bearish market cycle. As Ethereum solidified its standing during the 2020 bear market, Cardano's current performance seems to be following a similar path.

Related
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Soars 18% Last Week: Here's What May Happen This Time

ADA's price, currently at $0.25, has experienced a 31% drop over the last two weeks. Despite this, the token has managed to stay well above 2020 lows, demonstrating resilience in the face of an overall bearish market. This is akin to what Ethereum did during the 2020 bear market before its impressive run in 2021-22.

It is noteworthy that Cardano's path is not necessarily a guarantee of success, but a sign of the potential for ADA. Ethereum had to navigate through a series of trials and tribulations before it could solidify its position on the market. Similarly, Cardano will need to confront its challenges and deliver on its promises to reach the same level.

#Cardano #Ethereum
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image XRP's New Uptrend Push Validated: Here's How
06/19/2023 - 10:53
XRP's New Uptrend Push Validated: Here's How
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Crypto.com Has Internal Teams to Trade Tokens for Profit: The Financial Times
06/19/2023 - 10:07
Crypto.com Has Internal Teams to Trade Tokens for Profit: The Financial Times
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Soars 18% Last Week: Here's What May Happen This Time
06/19/2023 - 09:35
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Soars 18% Last Week: Here's What May Happen This Time
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev