Cardano Reaches Another Crucial Milestone That Brings It Closer to Smart Contracts

Cardano has officially entered the Alonzo White stage of its smart contract rollout, according to an announcement made by IOHK.

HARD FORK SUCCESSFUL: Delighted to report around 19.44 UTC today we successfully forked the #Alonzo testnet to the new #AlonzoWhite node. The new network is happily making blocks already. 1/5 — Input Output (@InputOutputHK) July 14, 2021

During this phase, it will dramatically increase the number of testers and add more functionalities.

As reported by U.Today, Cardano launched Alonzo Blue, the very first testnet, in late May to much fanfare.

After the White era, Alonzo will go fully public during the Purple phase, meaning that it will become available to all stake pool operators (SPOs) and pioneers.



Named after mathematician Alonzo Church, the much-anticipated Alonzo hard fork is expected to be deployed on the mainnet in early September.

It will bring smart contracts to the proof-of-stake blockchain and mark the end of its Goguen era.

Cardano will be able to establish a presence in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space and compete with the likes of Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain (BSC), and Solana.