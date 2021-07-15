Cardano Reaches Another Crucial Milestone That Brings It Closer to Smart Contracts

News
Thu, 07/15/2021 - 06:06
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Cardano is moving closer to smart contracts with Alonzo White
Cardano Reaches Another Crucial Milestone That Brings It Closer to Smart Contracts
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Cardano has officially entered the Alonzo White stage of its smart contract rollout, according to an announcement made by IOHK.

During this phase, it will dramatically increase the number of testers and add more functionalities.

As reported by U.Today, Cardano launched Alonzo Blue, the very first testnet, in late May to much fanfare.  

Related
First Smart Contract Has Successfully Run on Cardano’s Alonzo Testnet

After the White era, Alonzo will go fully public during the Purple phase, meaning that it will become available to all stake pool operators (SPOs) and pioneers.

Named after mathematician Alonzo Church, the much-anticipated Alonzo hard fork is expected to be deployed on the mainnet in early September.

It will bring smart contracts to the proof-of-stake blockchain and mark the end of its Goguen era. 

Cardano will be able to establish a presence in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space and compete with the likes of Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain (BSC), and Solana.      

#Cardano News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image Biden Administration Offers $10 Million Bounty for Helping to Trace Crypto-Paid Hackers
07/15/2021 - 12:56

Biden Administration Offers $10 Million Bounty for Helping to Trace Crypto-Paid Hackers
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
article image Huobi Loses 64% of Revenue and 500 Million in USDT Reserves Due to Regulatory Pressure
07/15/2021 - 12:07

Huobi Loses 64% of Revenue and 500 Million in USDT Reserves Due to Regulatory Pressure
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
article image Bitcoin (BTC) Might be Integrated by Flare Network: Details
07/15/2021 - 11:57

Bitcoin (BTC) Might be Integrated by Flare Network: Details
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov