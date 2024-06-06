Advertisement
    'Cardano Is Here to Stay': ADA Creator Shuts Down Skeptics in Epic Rant

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Will Cardano die? Charles Hoskinson ends speculation in epic manner
    Thu, 6/06/2024 - 7:53
    'Cardano Is Here to Stay': ADA Creator Shuts Down Skeptics in Epic Rant
    Cover image via www.youtube.com
    Charles Hoskinson, the creator of Cardano (ADA), recently addressed criticisms from crypto influencers and media, highlighting a disconnect between public perception and the project's actual progress. He emphasized Cardano's significant advancements and bright future, particularly with the upcoming Chang Hard Fork, set for the second half of 2024.

    Hoskinson outlined the event as a key milestone for Cardano's move toward decentralized governance, calling it "the most significant hard fork in the history of the project."

    This event will kickstart a three-stage process to enhance the blockchain's brand new governance system. The first stage involves the introduction of "delegate representatives," who will be elected to represent the Cavrdano community. This mechanism allows users to delegate their ADA holdings, encouraging greater and more transparent community participation.

    What else?

    Following this, the Cardano Constitution Convention will be held in Argentina. Governance representatives from global workshops will come together to draft the initial version of the Constitution, establishing guidelines for community-led governance. The process will culminate in a community-wide vote to ratify the document which, if approved, will guide the future of Cardano's governance.

    Hoskinson stressed that Cardano is making substantial progress in research and development, with numerous community decentralized applications growing rapidly. He mentioned upcoming events like Rare Evo, the Foundation Summit and Token 2049. Technologies such as Hydra are also advancing, alongside initiatives like partnerchains, Midnight, Prism and various community activities, says the entrepreneur. 

    Despite skeptical media headlines, Hoskinson affirmed that Cardano is a strong, enduring presence in the industry, focused on solving real-world economic, political and social issues.

    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

