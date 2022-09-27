Cardano Founder Takes Jab at Terra's Do Kwon: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has taken a jab at Terra co-founder Do Kwon for insisting he was not on the run and had nothing to hide. The Terra co-founder denied being on the run after the Singaporean police indicated that he was no longer in the country.

All the while, Kwon was thought to be in Singapore until it was proven otherwise. Following the disclosure, Kwon said in tweets that he did not have anything to hide and that he was willing to cooperate with "any government agency." His exact location, however, remained unknown.

Earlier, South Korea’s court issued an arrest warrant against Kwon, accusing him and other individuals of violating capital-markets law. At the moment, the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) has issued a red notice for embattled Terra founder Do Kwon.

3,313 BTC moved from LFG wallet

Since Sept. 14, roughly 3,313 BTC (or about $66.59 million) were abruptly moved to two crypto exchanges, not long after Terra co-founder Kwon Do-Hyung received an arrest warrant.

Colin Wu reports: "3313BTC in LFG Binance wallet was transferred to Kucoin from September 15th to 18th, and 1959 BTC was transferred to OKX. At the request of the South Korean government, Kucoin froze 1,354 BTC. OKX ignores the freeze request."

According to Crypto Quant, 3,313 BTC in the LFG (Luna Foundation Guard) Binance wallet were moved to Kucoin between Sept. 15 and 18, and 1,959 BTC to OKX exchange. On each of the two exchanges, deposits were made four to five times.

The transfer was quickly discovered by the merger team, who then requested that Kucoin freeze the transferred 1,354 BTC. OKX allegedly disregarded the prosecution's demand to freeze assets, on the other hand. The 1,959 BTC that was transferred there may have migrated to another exchange as a result.

The arrest warrant for Terra founder Do Kwon has gained a lot of attention in the cryptocurrency world. Recent occurrences indicate that Kwon is unquestionably on the run, and Interpol is currently trying to find and apprehend him.