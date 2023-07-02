Cardano Founder Takes Break From Twitter Amid 'Rate Limit' Mayhem

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson announced on Twitter that he would be taking a short hiatus from the social media platform. This comes amid the ongoing rate limit controversy sparked by Twitter's decision to impose reading limits on users.

Twitter, under the leadership of CEO Elon Musk, implemented these restrictions as a measure against "extreme levels" of data scraping and system manipulation. However, the move has resulted in a significant backlash, including service disruptions and user frustrations.

There is also a mix of humor and frustration in the community's response to the rate limit issue. Some made cheeky references to Hoskinson hitting his rate limit, finding humor in challenging circumstances. Others encouraged Hoskinson to take some time off.

Twitter's controversial rate limit policy first caught the public's attention after thousands of users reported technical issues, such as being unable to retrieve tweets, missing timelines and followers suddenly disappearing.

The phrase "rate limit exceeded" became a common sight for many users when they attempted to view tweets. Twitter's decision followed an earlier announcement requiring users to have an account on the platform to view tweets.

The widespread reaction to the newly imposed limits has been overwhelmingly negative. Users expressing their frustration with messages like "rate limit exceeded" and "Cannot retrieve tweets" popping up in their feeds pushed the hashtag #TwitterDown into trending territory. Critics also launched the #RIPTwitter hashtag as a demonstration of their skepticism toward the rate limit's effectiveness in dealing with data scraping and system manipulation.