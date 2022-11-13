Cardano Founder Slams Ethereum Fans Who Called ADA “Ponzi Scheme”

Sun, 11/13/2022 - 13:12
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Charles Hoksinson took aim at the Ethereum community amid what appears to be the industry’s biggest crisis to date
Cardano Founder Slams Ethereum Fans Who Called ADA “Ponzi Scheme”
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a recent tweet, Input Output CEO Charles Hoskinson lashed out at prominent members of the Ethereum community after they called ADA “a gigantic Ponzi” in a newly resurfaced video. 

This came after Bankless founder Ryan Sean Adams tweeted that pitchforks were out for the “wrong people” in light of the recent FTX drama. Adams complained that the cryptocurrency space is too toxic. 

Hoskinson named several other prominent cryptocurrency projects that recently went belly-up, which includes Terra, Celsius, and FTX, while Cardano continues to perform normally. 

Adams recently tweeted that FTX makes the infamous Theranos scam “look cute.”  “We’re definitely talking jail time for Sam. What was he thinking?” he added. 

Related
DOGE Did Not Pump on Elon Musk's Words & Thankfully So, Here's Why

Hoskinson also recently predicted that disgraced crypto king Sam Bankman-Fried would end up serving jail time, mocking a ridiculous FTX commercial with football superstar Tom Brady and former wife  Gisele Bundchen.

The crypto mogul, who is known as one of the founders of Ethereum, has been at loggerheads with members of the community behind the second-largest cryptocurrency. In September, the Input Output head said that it was a “crime” for Ethereum fans to even mention Cardano. Hoskinson said that he was perceived as a “pathological liar” who would end up behind bars. 

Despite mending fences with Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin, Hoskinson still has a grudge against the Ethereum community. 

Tensions keep rising within the cryptocurrency community amid the industry’s biggest crisis to date. 

#Cardano News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Warren Buffett’s Old Crypto Warning Rings True Now
11/13/2022 - 16:47
Warren Buffett’s Old Crypto Warning Rings True Now
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image David Gokhshtein Predicts Dogecoin's Use on Twitter, Here's How It Would Play Out
11/13/2022 - 15:06
David Gokhshtein Predicts Dogecoin's Use on Twitter, Here's How It Would Play Out
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Weekly SHIB Burn Falls to Lowest Number, Here Might Be Reason
11/13/2022 - 14:29
Weekly SHIB Burn Falls to Lowest Number, Here Might Be Reason
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide