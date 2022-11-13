Cardano Founder Slams Ethereum Fans Who Called ADA “Ponzi Scheme”

Charles Hoksinson took aim at the Ethereum community amid what appears to be the industry’s biggest crisis to date

In a recent tweet , Input Output CEO Charles Hoskinson lashed out at prominent members of the Ethereum community after they called ADA “a gigantic Ponzi” in a newly resurfaced video.

This came after Bankless founder Ryan Sean Adams tweeted that pitchforks were out for the “wrong people” in light of the recent FTX drama. Adams complained that the cryptocurrency space is too toxic.

Hoskinson named several other prominent cryptocurrency projects that recently went belly-up, which includes Terra, Celsius, and FTX, while Cardano continues to perform normally.

Adams recently tweeted that FTX makes the infamous Theranos scam “look cute.” “We’re definitely talking jail time for Sam. What was he thinking?” he added.

Hoskinson also recently predicted that disgraced crypto king Sam Bankman-Fried would end up serving jail time, mocking a ridiculous FTX commercial with football superstar Tom Brady and former wife Gisele Bundchen.

The crypto mogul, who is known as one of the founders of Ethereum, has been at loggerheads with members of the community behind the second-largest cryptocurrency. In September, the Input Output head said that it was a “crime” for Ethereum fans to even mention Cardano. Hoskinson said that he was perceived as a “pathological liar” who would end up behind bars.

Despite mending fences with Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin, Hoskinson still has a grudge against the Ethereum community.

Tensions keep rising within the cryptocurrency community amid the industry’s biggest crisis to date.