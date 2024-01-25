Advertisement
AD

Cardano Founder Shuts Down Midnight Drama

Advertisement
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Cardano community frustrated with fact that Midnight did not mention network in its most recent thread
Thu, 25/01/2024 - 9:19
Cardano Founder Shuts Down Midnight Drama
Cover image via youtu.be

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Midnight is being developed as a data protection blockchain, aimed at safeguarding sensitive commercial and personal data, thereby protecting fundamental freedoms of association, commerce and expression for various stakeholders, including developers, companies and individuals.

Advertisement

Midnight's architecture is centered on a data-protecting smart contract protocol that enables users to shield sensitive data and metadata, providing transparency where necessary while ensuring privacy. This dual approach is significant, as it aims to marry the openness of public blockchains with the confidentiality of private ones, a balance many in the space have sought but found challenging to achieve.

Charles Hoskinson has responded to inquiries regarding the relationship between Midnight and Cardano with pointed clarity. The demands suggest a necessity for Midnight developers to reference Cardano while writing applications for the Midnight blockchain. To this, Hoskinson retorted, highlighting the independence of the two projects by questioning the need for such a reference, thereby shutting down any manufactured drama.

Related
Cardano Skyrockets 80% in Trading Volume, Indications of ADA Price Bottom Emerge

The essence of Hoskinson's response lies in the distinction between the two projects. Midnight, despite sharing lineage through common leadership, is an entity on its own. It does not need to mention Cardano any more than any other blockchain needs to reference a different one when discussing its applications. Both platforms have unique use cases and technical specifications that serve different purposes.

Midnight's value proposition is immense, offering data protection, assurance of data integrity and scalability. It promises to enhance the developer experience with the integration of Zero-Knowledge Proofs (ZK-Snarks), to reduce compliance costs and to maintain systems for organizations by lessening the need to capture and store customer data.

Potential use cases for Midnight’s technology are vast, ranging from shareable KYC credentials, decentralized credit scoring and anonymous voting systems to confidential medical history systems.

#Cardano #Charles Hoskinson
About the author
article image
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Jim Cramer Might Be Behind Bitcoin's Latest Correction, Here's How
2024/01/25 09:17
Jim Cramer Might Be Behind Bitcoin's Latest Correction, Here's How
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Jumps 300% Amid Abnormal $178 Million Whale Activity
2024/01/25 09:17
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Jumps 300% Amid Abnormal $178 Million Whale Activity
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Crypto Wallet Trezor Issues Major Warning About Phishing Attack Involving XRP and BTC
2024/01/25 09:17
Crypto Wallet Trezor Issues Major Warning About Phishing Attack Involving XRP and BTC
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Algotech Presale Raised $1.1 Million In 2 Days And is Transforming the DeFi Landscape
Immutable Chooses Axelar for Canonical Bridge to Ethereum, Enhancing Web3 Gaming Interoperability
Borderless Capital Leads $1.5M Seed Round For Synonym Finance to Deliver Robust, Flexible Cross-Chain DeFi Lending
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Cardano Founder Shuts Down Midnight Drama
Jim Cramer Might Be Behind Bitcoin's Latest Correction, Here's How
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Jumps 300% Amid Abnormal $178 Million Whale Activity
Show all