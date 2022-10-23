Cardano Founder Says "Something Special" Is Coming in November

Input Output might have more surprises in store for the Cardano community this November

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has teased the Cardano community with a new announcement earlier today.

The prominent cryptocurrency enthusiast claims that “something special” is coming in November without going further into details.

Hoskinson attached an animated GIF with the “Good News Everyone!” catchphrase said by the character Professor Farnsworth from the 1999 animated TV show Futurama. The meme is commonly used by anyone who talks about anything good in particular.

Cardano rolled out its much-anticipated Vasil upgrade in September after months of delays. The ADA token, which saw a significant rally in the run-up to the upgrade, has failed to make any headway since then.

During a recent chat with popular YouTuber Ben Armstrong, Hoskinson said that the Cardano network was in the “wait-and-see” phase following the release of the Vasil hard fork.

Hoskinson claims that he expects a lot of things on the partnership side to happen (especially when it comes to bridges, standards, and certifications).

The convergence of the metaverse , GameFi and non-fungible tokens on Cardano was “the biggest surprise,” Hoskinson says. “It’s brought a lot of new actors into our space,” he added.

Hoskinson clarifies his stance on XRP

As reported by U.Today , Hoskinson recently attracted backlash from the XRP community for describing its members’ allegations against the SEC as a “grand conspiracy.”

Hoskinson has reiterated that XRP fans are “muddying the waters” with their statements while making it more difficult for the industry to support Ripple.

He has stressed that he doesn’t want to go down the road of accusing the entire government agency of criminal conduct. Hoskinson also slammed the “free pass” narrative pushed by XRP fans, claiming that they are fomenting divisiveness instead of gaining much-needed allies.