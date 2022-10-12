Charles Hoskinson: There's Nothing Left to Say About XRP

Wed, 10/12/2022
Arman Shirinyan
Charles Hoskinson ends XRP and Cardano drama
The XRP community's dispute with Charles Hoskinson might finally be over as the co-founder of the Cardano Network does not want to discuss this matter further and says that it is pointless.

The dispute between the community and Charles Hoskinson started with the developer's comment in an interview regarding the situation with the SEC. He stated that the main reason behind the whole SEC v. Ripple trial is the lack of regulatory clarity and the commission's willingness to put every crypto project in the same regulatory framework they use for stocks.

After the interview was released, hundreds of users turned against Hoskinson, stating that he is in league with the SEC, and Cardano might even be part of a corrupt scheme in which they work against projects like Ripple.

Despite all the allegations made by members of the XRP community, Ripple co-founders supported Hoskinson and said that the SEC indeed lacks any specific regulatory framework for cryptocurrency or blockchain projects.

However, the support of the co-founders was not enough for some representatives of the XRP community, and they kept on attacking Hoskinson until he decided to limit users who expressed their opinions in the comments sections under his tweets. Thankfully, the drama between the developer and the community is finally over as he does not want to provide any further comments regarding this issue.

Luckily, the drama between ADA and XRP representatives did not have any effect on the market performance of both assets. Cardano has been continuously moving down since Sept. 11, and XRP is successfully holding against the rising selling pressure and continuing its local uptrend, reaching a new local high of $0.55 recently.

