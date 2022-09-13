SHIB Metaverse Team Reveals Major Update Symbolizing Price Skyrocketing

Recently, another important update to SHIB Metaverse has been presented by developer team

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

In a recent blog post, the Metaverse team of Shiba Inu spread the word about a new update in the building of the SHIB virtual space.

Together with their partner THE THIRD FLOOR (TTF) studio, SHIB devs have revealed the first concept art of the Metaverse Rocket Pond.

The Rocket Pond is another hub that will be located in the Metaverse. Hubs are pieces of virtual land that are of the highest value, which are locked or reserved.

Rocket Pond hub unveiled

For the crypto community, rockets symbolize an overflow of energy of a coin that it is able to fly to new horizons or its price can skyrocket, "go through the roof" or "to the moon," as crypto enthusiasts like to say. Therefore, rocket emojis are often used to visualize a price hike. Besides, the blog post says, "rockets are phallic, signifying exploration, discovery, a journey, science, and/or technology."

Ads

This is what these early black and white sketches summarize for the SHIB army. This concept artwork was inspired by various locations mostly around the USA, including Cape Canaveral, the Monument to the Conquerors of Space in Moscow, Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park (USA).

The flora and fauna here were also inspired by actual plants, trees, animals, etc.

SHIB Metaverse team presented hub for meditation, zen and relaxation

Earlier, U.Today reported that the SHIB team of Metaverse builders revealed another crucial hub in the virtual space, WAGMI Temple.

It is meant to be a zen-like realm where visitors of this virtual SHIB-themed world can soak up mind-relaxing sensations and experiences similar to mediating, yoga and other spiritual and relaxation practices.

Later on, a colored concept artwork of the Temple was revealed to the community on Twitter.