Cardano Founder Posts Unusual Tweet About Meme Coin 'SNEK'

Thu, 05/11/2023 - 10:43
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Meme coin SNEK gets attention from Charles Hoskinson
Cardano Founder Posts Unusual Tweet About Meme Coin 'SNEK'
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has posted a rather unusual tweet, this time about meme coin SNEK. Usually, Hoskinson tweets about the latest developments in the Cardano ecosystem, but it seems the latest meme coin mania caught the attention of the Cardano founder.

Hoskinson tweeted, "What the heck is this Snek thing that people keep tweeting about?"

The Cardano community gave varied responses, with some posting GIF images of snakes. A Twitter user shared a meme that the Cardano founder was "holding onto Cardano meme coin season." Others replied, "Meme-coin season is upon us, and this time Cardano has delivered with SNEK."

"Meme coin season is full steam on Cardano too," another Twitter user reacted.

Meme coins once again caught investors' attention after the frog-themed PEPE token shot into prominence, even rising into the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.
 
Snek (SNEK), a newly launched meme coin, describes itself as the "chillest meme coin on Cardano." A new evolution seems to be springing up in the Cardano ecosystem, which has fewer meme coins than Ethereum.

Hosky token (HOSKY), Cardano's first-ever meme coin, was created due to the lack of low-quality meme tokens in the Cardano ecosystem. The team saw that such a great need existed and sought to fill in the gap, and as expected of a meme coin, the HOSKY token has no fundamental value.

IOG's Lace wallet gets new update

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson is excited about IOG light wallet Lace's new release. Lace just saw a new upgrade from Lace version 1.0 to version 1.1, which boasts new features such as support in case of forgotten passwords, 12- to 15-word recovery phrases and balances viewable in multiple fiat currencies.

Hoskinson tweeted, "With monthly releases and rapid growth, Lace is coming along very well. Full open source and audit reports for the next cycle."

As reported, Cardano Node just got a new release, v 8.0.

#Cardano News #Charles Hoskinson #Cryptocurrency influencer
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image These Record SHIB Burn Transactions Still Cannot Be Beaten: Details
05/11/2023 - 10:28
These Record SHIB Burn Transactions Still Cannot Be Beaten: Details
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Legendary Trader Warns of Potential Bitcoin Collapse
05/11/2023 - 09:55
Legendary Trader Warns of Potential Bitcoin Collapse
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Is BEN Headed for Rugpull After BitBoy's Arrival? Ripple CTO Thinks It's Possible
05/11/2023 - 09:10
Is BEN Headed for Rugpull After BitBoy's Arrival? Ripple CTO Thinks It's Possible
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev