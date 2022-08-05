Cardano Founder Explains to User How Much ADA Bought with $5,000 in January 2021 Is Worth

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

According to Cardano creator Charles Hoskinson, $5,000 worth of ADA purchased in January 2021 may be worth $6,750 at this time, implying a $1,750 increase. The Cardano creator said this in regard to the timing of the market's performance.

If you bought in Jan of 2021, then it would be worth $6750. What's your point? Markets go up and down and I somehow have control of it? I don't think you understand how crypto works and why it exists — Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) August 5, 2022

Hoskinson was responding to a Cardano user who said that he had purchased $5,000 worth of ADA in July 2021, which is now only worth $1,500. In this regard, Hoskinson touched on the volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market by saying, deadpan, "Markets go up and down."

Cardano's ADA was trading marginally higher at $0.50 at the time of writing.

As reported by U.Today, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson said that cryptocurrencies had entered a bear market when questioned about the dull performance of ADA. Following bearish market conditions from the beginning of 2022, ADA has significantly underperformed this year after posting enormous gains in 2021. It is now 83.57% lower than the record high it attained in early September 2021 before the much-publicized Alonzo upgrade.

Ads

Cardano records 47 million transactions in July

A monthly summary of on-chain statistics was just released by the Cardano Foundation. On-chain transactions have increased by 4.90%, to 47 million. The transaction types consist of 49.3% simple transactions (pure ADA or ADA with token transfers), 23.6% metadata (without smart contracts), 15.4% smart contracts (without metadata) and 11.7% smart contracts (with metadata).

The number of native tokens issued on the Cardano blockchain is up 6.34% to 5.7 million, with 58,993 distinct minting policies. The number of Cardano wallets officially hit the 3.5 million mark while that of Plutus scripts neared the 3,000 mark.

Digital asset bank Sygnum has expanded its staking portfolio to include ADA, which presently ranks as eighth largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.